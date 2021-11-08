II-VI Incorporated Selected by Tianyu as Primary Strategic Partner to Supply Silicon Carbide Substrates for Power Electronics

PITTSBURGH and DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in wide-bandgap compound semiconductors, today announced that it has been selected by Dongguan Tianyu Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., as its primary strategic partner for supply of 150 mm SiC substrates for power electronics.



The electrification of the transportation infrastructure is driving a market transition to power electronics based on SiC, a third-generation or wide-bandgap semiconductor, which enables power electronics to be smaller, more efficient, and with lower total system-level cost of ownership compared with state-of-the-art silicon-based devices. Tianyu, one of China’s first and largest SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturers, has recognized II-VI as a leading global supplier of high-quality 150 mm SiC with a long history of innovation and ability to achieve scale along with an aggressive 200 mm substrate roadmap.

“We’re excited to support Tianyu’s high-volume requirements for SiC substrates,” said Sohail Khan, Executive Vice President, New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies Business Unit. “Tianyu will immediately benefit from our 150 mm SiC global production capacity in the U.S. and in China.”

“II-VI is a world-class supplier of high-quality 150 mm silicon carbide substrates,” said Li Xiguang, GM of Tianyu. “Together, Tianyu and II-VI will provide the high-quality and reliable supply chain and future 200 mm capability that will be critical to support the rapidly growing demand for SiC power electronics in the mega-markets of electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grids, microgrids, and power supplies for data networks.”

Due to their broad range of applications, power electronics based on SiC have demonstrated their potential to have a highly beneficial impact on the environment via significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption.

