ReShape Lifesciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Management will post a webinar to discuss ReShape's financial results at 8:45 a.m. ET that same day. The link to the webinar will be available on the Investor Relations page of the ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. website, https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our anticipated revenues and our confidence that our efforts will build the awareness necessary for procedural growth and driving value for our shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

DKB Partners

862-213-1398

dboateng@dkbpartners.net