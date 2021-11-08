EXL Health Named a Top Performer in 2021 KLAS Risk Adjustment & Analytics Performance Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today its EXLClarity™ platform has been named a leader in the areas of loyalty, value and support in the 2021 Risk Adjustment & Analytics KLAS Performance Report. EXL customers scored the EXLClarity™ solution with a high overall score of 93.6 and an “A” rating for customer experience, making it a top-rated Risk Adjustment & Quality platform based on client feedback.



The EXLClarity™ platform helps healthcare payers and providers improve their value-based strategies by delivering a 360-degree view of patient population risk. Drawing comprehensive, real-world data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) databases, claims data from the privately insured population, and clinical data from client electronic medical records (EMRs), EXLClarity™ delivers actionable insights into the patient population, enabling clients to achieve the best results possible while ensuring complete compliance.

“The Risk Adjustment market consistently ranks among the most high-priority areas of focus for the payer and provider community, particularly as healthcare stakeholders make the transition from retrospective risk adjustment to prospective risk adjustment,” said Ryan Pretnik, Director, research and strategy in the KLAS Analytics business. “Based on our data, 39% of organizations are currently using their risk adjustment vendors for both Prospective and Retrospective analysis, underscoring the need for timely, highly flexible data and analytics capabilities.”

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. For this report, interviews were conducted over the last 12 months using KLAS’ standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare software, which is composed of 16 numeric ratings questions and four yes/no questions, all weighted equally. Combined, the ratings for these questions make up the overall performance score, which is measured on a 100-point scale. The questions are organized into six customer experience pillars— culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

EXL’s clients cited the firm’s web-based portal as user friendly and easy to navigate, praised its extensive analytics capabilities, and heralded the firm’s willingness to build a relationship that understands a client’s individual goals and tailors its effort to meet those needs.

“EXL received this recognition because of the tremendous importance we’ve placed on creating a highly scalable platform powered by the most timely, comprehensive patient data available,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “Increasingly, precise risk scoring that is not only accurate today, but predictive of future behaviors, has become foundational to value-based care, allowing both payers and providers to more proactively identify gaps in care, prioritize interventions and benchmark performance against quality targets. We look forward to continuing to lead the industry in innovation in this space.”

This is the second straight year that EXL has been recognized as a top performer in the Risk Adjustment & Analytics KLAS Performance Report, reflecting the company’s continued growth in analytics and digital solutions, and its commitment to helping clients make sense of data to drive their businesses forward.

To view the 2021 the Risk Adjustment & Analytics KLAS Performance Report, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

© 2021 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer