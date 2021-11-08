mdf commerce supply chain solution InterTrade and Traverse Systems announce partnership to expand offering

English French

mdf commerce pursues its partnership strategy to broaden its offering, penetrate new markets and deliver

smart solutions to businesses’ supply chain challenges



MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement between its supply chain solution InterTrade and Traverse Systems, which provides solutions to drive a unified understanding of the entire supply chain. Through this agreement, both partners will expand their market reach and product offering in new industries.

Traverse Systems delivers expertise and a leading platform that optimize supply chain performance. InterTrade offers technical solutions for product, information and transaction data exchange between retailers and suppliers. Thanks to this partnership, Traverse Systems and InterTrade can offer an extensive set of solutions to optimize, digitalize and simplify supply chain management.

“More than ever, businesses of all sizes need reliable solutions to ensure an efficient supply chain,” said Greg Holder, CEO and Co-Founder at Traverse Systems. “Our partnership with InterTrade, powered by mdf commerce, could not come at a better time for our clients: together, our supply chain professionals will increase speed to market by automating supply chain operations for both retailers and suppliers.”

“We are thrilled of partnering with Traverse Systems to offer an enhanced set of solutions to our client base,” stated Andreanne Simon, President of Supply Chain at mdf commerce. “Both InterTrade and Traverse are proud to provide a holistic understanding of supply chain operations and to support vendor collaboration by helping suppliers build positive relationships with their retailers. Partnerships like this one are definitely the way forward at mdf commerce to expand our market reach and to create valuable business opportunities for our clients.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Traverse Systems

Traverse Systems is an interdisciplinary team of engineers, operators, and industry experts who work day-in and day-out to build best-in-class enterprise solutions that redefine business partnership management and supply chain success. Since 2000, we have served some of the world’s most respected brands including CVS, Burlington Stores, Michaels, Tractor Supply, Kohl’s, and more. Traverse Systems is proudly based in Sugar Land, Texas.

