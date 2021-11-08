Medexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Internal Counsel

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced that it has appointed Ian C Wildgoose Brown as the Company’s general counsel and corporate secretary. In this role, Mr. Wildgoose Brown will work with the rest of the Medexus management team to further strengthen and expand the Company’s commercial platform and product portfolio.

Mr. Wildgoose Brown is a corporate lawyer who brings to this role a decade of experience with complex business transactions and general corporate governance. Before joining Medexus, Mr. Wildgoose Brown held senior positions with WeWork and its associated real estate investment platform, where his responsibilities included strategic transactional and corporate-development projects. He was previously an associate lawyer with Debevoise & Plimpton and WilmerHale, where he focused on corporate and securities transactions for companies in the life-sciences and financial sectors. Mr. Wildgoose Brown holds a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, a Master of Science in Law & Finance from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University at Kingston, and is admitted to practice law in New York.

Ken d’Entremont, CEO of Medexus, stated, “We are glad to have Mr. Wildgoose Brown join our team as general counsel. As we continue to evaluate new opportunities to grow our portfolio, strengthening our team remains a priority. Ian’s significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, join ventures, and other corporate finance initiatives will undoubtedly be an asset as we grow our business organically and engage in other business development initiatives.”

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

