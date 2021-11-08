PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Earns Top Rank on Google for “Psychedelic News” Search

With More Than 600K Page Views in October, Psychedelic Spotlight Shines as Industry Leader for News and Information

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company’s primary media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, recently earned the highly coveted top ranking on Google for the search term “psychedelic news” and coinciding with its most successful month to-date for site page views with more than 600K within the month of October.



Since launching Psychedelic Spotlight in mid-2020, and in recognizing the value potential in amassing a sizeable audience within an emerging industry, a central focus for the Company has been on establishing it as the most prominent media platform for news, information, and video content for the sector of medicinal psychedelics.

And behind the Company’s mission of producing highly engaging industry relevant content combined with targeted SEO optimization strategies, it has found success in organically working its way to the top of Google’s ranking for “psychedelic news” and which the Company contends is helping to assert Psychedelic Spotlight as an undeniable industry leader for news and information.

“We see a tremendous amount of value potential in our ability to establish what has now become a very impressive following for Psychedelic Spotlight within the medicinal psychedelics industry,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “From the month-over-month growth we have consistently achieved in recent months with our site’s page views and impressions, to earning the top rank on Google for the search term “psychedelic news,” I believe we are sending a very clear message that PSYC is in fact an industry leader for news and media-focused content. And if utilized properly, I believe this impressive following we have established through Psychedelic Spotlight can become a very valuable asset for PSYC and one that we intend to maximize the use of to help forge new partnerships and other value-driven opportunities for the Company in the months ahead.”

“It’s such a monumental time to be part of such a progressive industry and our tremendous growth over the past month just confirms that we are on the cusp of something really unbelievable for society and our audience,” said Director of Psychedelic Spotlight, Sarah Abelsohn. “We are so excited about the future of Psychedelic Spotlight and are enjoying every moment of our growth and being able to connect with our audience in such a diverse way.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

