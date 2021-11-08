DCS 2021 and Blockchain World Set to Shine Spotlight on the Empowered Women of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

DCS 2021, part of Blockchain World, will showcase the immense female talent leading the paradigm shift in the currently male-dominated blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

Nicole Purin, Susan Oh, Yael Tamar, and Natalie Brunell are set to take centre stage at the highly anticipated festival, as they cover a wide range of compelling topics – aiming to empower more women to join the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – With blockchain and cryptocurrency gaining massive traction across the globe, the male-dominated nature of the industry is coming into sharp focus. Markets Insider, for example, recently reported that just 15% of bitcoin traders are women – pointing to a massive gender imbalance in the world of cryptocurrency.

Nevertheless, as the industry develops at warp speed, an increasing number of women are beginning to enter, and subsequently excel, in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. This is, in a large part, being accelerated by the achievements of the inspiring women who, through their continued success and leadership, are paving the way towards a more diverse and inclusive future.

In an industry where digital currencies are the name of the game, talk is cheap, which is exactly why DCS 20201, as part of Blockchain World, is leading through action, not simply words, as it gets ready to host a game-changer event in Abu Dhabi this December. The highly anticipated festival is set to shine the spotlight on the female change-makers who are blazing a trail of success through the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, and, in doing so, empowering other women, creating opportunities for them to enter the industry, and reducing the gender imbalance.

“While the tide is turning, and we are noticing an increasing number of women entering the industry, there is still a lot of work to be done to speed up the process of achieving a more equal and inclusive industry. Bitcoin for example, not only has the power to transform global financial systems, but it can also disrupt gender inequality,” says Natalie Brunell, CEO of American Dreams Media.

“The industry is waking up to the vast pool of female talent out there and the immense contributions that women can make, and already are making to the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Our collective mission now is to amplify the achievements of women currently in blockchain, while actively promoting the opportunities that exist at every entry level for women looking to participate and succeed in the industry. That is why events like DCS 2021, and Blockchain World are such powerful platforms when it comes to spreading our mission across the globe,” she adds.

DCS 2021, as part of Blockchain World, which takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre from Dec. 15 to 17, 2021, will feature some of the world’s leading female talent from the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The likes of Susan Oh (Chief Marketing Officer, BeOmni (Beyond Imagination), Yael Tamar (Co-CEO & Co-Founder, SolidBlock), Nicole Purin (Senior Legal Counsel, Standard Chartered Bank), and Natalie Brunell (Media Personality and Bitcoin Educator), are all set to play key roles in the festival, with the aim of challenging the status quo, promoting diversity, and inspiring more women to join the ecosystem.

About DCS 2021

The Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS 2021) will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in the UAE on Dec. 15-17, 2021. This meeting will gather relevant government departments, notable blockchain industry experts, industry investment institutions, related academic and research institutions, star project parties, and other parties together. This conference will provide the distributed storage industry with more policies, financial support, and a greater influx of human resources.

About CloudTech

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with a subsidiary in Australia, CloudTech Group is the leader in Fintech and one of the world’s leading blockchain technology groups, providing services covering every aspect of the blockchain industry. Our services range from cooperation with governments, to technical research and legal and compliance consulting.

In an effort to help establish the blockchain industry’s ecosystem, we have formulated a complete industrial layout plan to explore the underlying blockchain technology.

