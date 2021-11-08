Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Kelowna, BC, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVNTB) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, held its annual general meeting of shareholders on November 5, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



38,860,694 of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares representing 19.47% of the shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:





1. Election of Directors



Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated September 20, 2021 was elected as a director of the Company.

Name of Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes



FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD Jurgen Schreiber Carried 38,721,485 99.64% 139,209 0.36% Norton Singhavon Carried 38,732,707 99.67% 127,987 0.33% Michael Blady Carried 37,738,695 97.11% 1,121,999 2.89% Derek Sanders Carried 38,757,936 99.74% 102,758 0.26% Ruairi Twomey Carried 38,708,499 99.61% 152,195 0.39% Duane Lo Carried 38,766,149 99.76% 94,545 0.24%



2. Appointment of Auditor



Manning Elliott LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Appointee Outcome of Vote Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD Manning Elliott LLP Carried 38,812,916 99.88% 47,778 0.12%



About Avant Brands



Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.



Avant’s recreational consumer brands includes BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.



Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.



To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca



