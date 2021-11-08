SDG Exchange Platform Launches at COP26, Enabling First-Ever Trusted and Transparent Global Carbon Markets

GLASGOW [COP26], Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- SDG Exchange (https://sdgexchange.io/), the first-of-its-kind, global exchange platform for carbon credits and other SDG assets, today announced that its exchange and marketplace infrastructure platform is now live.





SDG Exchange was founded to fully enable efficient, transparent and trusted global marketplaces for carbon offsets pursuant to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. All assets listed on SDG Exchange platforms are compliant with Paris Agreement Article 6, fully verified by independent third-party auditing and meet the most rigorous standards, including ISO 14064-3.





Carbon credits entering SDGx’s Carbon Asset Monetization (CAM) marketplace are registered on blockchain, eliminating current carbon market inefficiencies including double counting, double printing, double spending, and emerging double retirement. All transactions, custodianship, accounting and retirement are public record via immutable distributed ledger. Carbon credits can remain as a credit, or be transferred into a digital Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMO) unit, allowing the transfer of carbon credits between countries and marketplaces globally. Pursuant to Article 6, one ITMO equals one metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent. Asset transactions are fulfilled via Fiat, Bitcoin or Ethereum.





SDGx delivers turnkey SDG market infrastructure for countries that require offset markets and offset solutions to meet Paris Agreement commitments (Nationally Determined Outcomes or NDCs). As well, SDGx provides trading and custodial solutions for enterprises to meet requirements of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). SDGx also offers an independent exchange capable of transacting in and across every market, including delivering global offset price normalization.







SDGx initial carbon credit supply are high quality regenerative agriculture carbon offset projects, fully meeting the stringent requirements of ISO 14064, and actively reduce carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (i.e. drawdown).





“SDGx’s platform delivers market infrastructure with transparency, trust, accountability, efficiency and global price normalization, which is exactly what countries and large private sector players need for global carbon offset markets to reach the scale and volume required to mitigate climate change. We look forward to being a trusted marketplace enabler.”





Article 6 of the Paris Agreement calls for a robust global marketplace for trading carbon offsets as one of the primary tools to address climate change. Five years later, a global consensus on market standards remains elusive. The SDGx platform is a major step forward in market standard execution.





The SDG Exchange platform has been in development for four years and is backed by a number of blockchain angel investors, including Michael Terpin (Transform Group), Nikolai Mushegian (MakerDAO), and Brock Pierce (Tether).





