BW Offshore: Contract extension for Sendje Berge

Contract extension for Sendje Berge

BW Offshore has signed an agreement with Addax Petroleum Exploration (Nigeria) Ltd, for a one-year extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Sendje Berge. The firm period has been extended to Q4 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



