North America is the largest embolotherapy market on account of the rising incidence of diseases that require such procedures. Moreover, the advanced healthcare sector of the region is complemented by the development of improved embolotherapy products by medical device and pharma companies.
Key players in the global embolotherapy market are Stryker Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BALT EXTRUSION SAS, Abbott Laboratories, and Guerbet.
In the near future, the highest embolotherapy market CAGR, of 8.0%
under segmentation by end user, is projected to be witnessed by the hospitals & clinics category. Compared to ambulatory surgery centers and other facilities, hospitals and clinics witness a higher patient footfall as they boast cutting-edge equipment and experienced professionals.
