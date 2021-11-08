In the near future, the highest embolotherapy market CAGR, of 8.0%

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Embolotherapy Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842918/?utm_source=GNW





North America is the largest embolotherapy market on account of the rising incidence of diseases that require such procedures. Moreover, the advanced healthcare sector of the region is complemented by the development of improved embolotherapy products by medical device and pharma companies.



Key players in the global embolotherapy market are Stryker Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BALT EXTRUSION SAS, Abbott Laboratories, and Guerbet.

