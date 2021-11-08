SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing issues an update to shareholders.

It has been an exciting year at 3DX Industries, Inc. October 31st marked the end of our fiscal year and we wanted to send an update to our shareholders to recap the past year and give general guidance as to where our company is heading.

This Past Year

We had four goals in 2021; Increase industry awareness of 3DX, expand our 3D metal printing capabilities, recruit the best talent and secure funds to grow the business. We accomplished all of this and more.

In April, we purchased a second binder jet additive metal printer including upgrading our print lab and related support equipment for our 3D metal printing division, followed by a complete refresh of our website and a relaunch of our social media profiles. This was followed immediately by bringing on a new, energetic Vice President, Mr. Nicholas Coriano, to help execute our business plan. His background in the field of Finance, Law and Business Planning is proving to be effective.

In May, 3DX attended the Additive Manufacturers User Group (AMUG) conference, an all-encompassing technology users group dedicated to the advancement of additive manufacturing technology. This was followed by the onboarding of Mr. Harold Blackwell, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Mr. Kris J. Baillargeon, Jr. as Marketing Team Lead.

By June, we had negotiated and closed our first acquisition, a patent portfolio, which triggered the formation of our Research & Development Division, spearheaded by Mr. Anthony J. Bredberg. Mr. Bredberg is a Researcher, Soil Scientist and Inventor. In July 3DX signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire Specialty Metal Works, LLC., which includes a 5 acre land parcel and manufacturing facility and in August we expanded our All Star team with professionals in Engineering, Manufacturing, Legal and Investor Relations.

In September, 3DX management attended the RAPID + TCT manufacturer’s conference in Chicago, Il. This event is known worldwide as North America’s most important and largest additive manufacturing conference related to the latest 3D technologies.

In October, we launched our East Coast office at The University of Bridgeport, received a $2,000,000 capital commitment from RB Capital and completed the acquisition of Specialty Metal Works, LLC; which began reporting revenue under 3DX as of November 1st.

The Next 12 Months

Over the next 12 months, our focus will be on the following:

Employee Stock Compensation Plan: We are always working to recruit and retain top talent. In 2022, 3DX will develop an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) that will allow all of our employees to become shareholders.

Launch of Updated 3D Print Lab: We updated our existing 3D printing equipment and acquired a second binder jet printer. Our goal for the coming year will be to ramp up our 3D print division and source out some of the larger production level 3D printing opportunities available. 3DX Industries is one of only a handful of manufacturing companies that offer 3D metal printing, subtractive manufacturing, prototyping and finishing options to its customer base.

Acquisition of Real Estate: The Company will form a real estate division and continue to identify revenue producing or near revenue producing opportunities in real estate. Our latest acquisition of Specialty Metal Works, LLC brought on buildings and land and we see this as a shrewd way to build value within the Company. The real estate division will focus on acquiring commercial properties, industrial parks, land and income producing real estate portfolios.

Acquisition of Machine Shop Businesses: The machine shop world is currently in transition, with many baby boomer owners wanting to retire. With over 10 years in additive manufacturing and 30+ years in machining, combined with a strong financial partner, 3DX has a competitive advantage which we will continue to leverage by acquiring undervalued machine shops including equipment, employees and in some cases real estate.

Fully Reporting/ Uplisting: As a public company, we believe that being fully reporting on a major stock exchange is important for various reasons, including but not limited to; liquidity, access to institutional investors, transparency and stricter reporting standards. Our goal is to uplist to the OTCQB followed by the OTCQX or other major stock exchanges such as the Nasdaq or NYSE-Euronext. In 2022, we will focus on retaining the appropriate securities counsel and certified public company accountants to begin this process.

On behalf of 3DX Industries, our customers, employees and management, I want to thank all shareholders and investors. I’m confident in our trajectory and will continue to keep shareholders and stakeholders informed.

Roger Janssen

President & CEO

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

