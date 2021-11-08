CDR-Life to Present at the American Society of Hematology’s 2021 Annual Meeting

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of highly tumor-specific immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary antibody-based T cell engager technology, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s CDR101 candidate will be presented in a poster at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting being held in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11-14, 2021.



Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1583

Poster Title: Preclinical Assessment of CDR101 – a BCMAxCD3xPD-L1 Trispecific Antibody with Superior Anti-Tumor Efficacy

Session Number & Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster I Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Biological, Translational Research, Bispecific Antibody Therapy, Plasma Cell Disorders, Checkpoint Inhibitor, Diseases, Therapies, Lymphoid Malignancies

Session Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Session Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Presenter: Melissa Vrohlings, Immunology Expert, CDR-Life



About CDR-Life Inc.

CDR-Life is a biotherapeutics company developing novel therapies harnessing the power of the immune system. Using a proprietary antibody platform that targets intracellular tumor antigens presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) with high potency and specificity, the company is advancing a portfolio of tumor-targeted T cell engagers for the treatment of high need solid tumor malignancies. CDR-Life is led by former biologics inventors, pharmaceutical drug developers and company builders, and has an existing collaboration and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for a novel antibody fragment therapy to treat geographic atrophy. For more information, please visit www.cdr-life.com.



Contacts:

Björn Peters, CBO

CDR-Life Inc.

Phone: +41 44 515 98 98

bjoern.peters@cdr-life.com

Argot Partners

CDR-Life@argotpartners.com

Phone: +1-212-600-1902