Whitehouse Machine Tools Limited: Latest Speedio Machine Tool Technology Will Revolutionise the Way Aerospace and Automotive Industries Create Parts

For industries that rely on innovative manufacturing of parts and components, advancements in machine tool technology are critical. Improving efficiencies around production speed, setup, adjustment, energy consumption and machine usability can truly revolutionise operations, freeing up resource, enhancing production capabilities, and opening up new engineering possibilities.

Brother, a leading manufacturer of machine tools, have always been at the forefront of advancements in this technology. This was on show once again at the EMO exhibition in Milan in October 2021, where they launched the new Speedio W1000Xd1 30-taper vertical machining centre. This machine is 9% more productive than its predecessor and has the potential to revolutionise the way sophisticated parts and components are made, at scale, with speed, whilst reducing energy consumption.

Below, Whitehouse Machine Tools Limited, a provider and leader in advanced engineering solutions, outline some of the key features of the Speedio W1000Xd1 30-taper, and what impact it could have on manufacturing industries, particularly within aerospace and automotive:

Speedio W1000Xd1 30-taper vertical machine – advancements in production efficiencies

The best way to analyse this latest release from Brother is to compare it to its predecessor, the Speedio S1000X1, as this will show the significant improvements that have been made and what they mean for productivity in manufacturing industries and of CNC machine tools.

Vast improvements in rapid production speed

There’s been a vast increase in speed across the board. Rapid traverse in X and Y is 50 m/min, and the 300 mm Z-axis is even faster at 56 m/min. The cutting feed in all axes is up to 30 m/min, and quite innovatively, the X and Y axis movements and rotation can continue operating whilst tool changes are performed to reduce time waste.

Utilising fourth-generation D00 control has also increased acceleration, speed, and responsiveness, whilst the newly fitted low inertia motors make use of CAE-optimised castings, minimising the weight of the machine structure and improving rigor. The energy-efficient drive motors allow for faster acceleration and deceleration of the low inertia spindle motor, cutting tool-to-tool time by 25% to 0.6 seconds, cut-to-cut time from 1.4 seconds to 1.2 seconds, and reducing cycle by between 3% – 9% depending on the intricacy and scale of the part or component.

Enhanced usability

This machine comes with an LCD touchscreen control and is the first machine from Brother to do so. The 15-inch screen is super responsive and has four suites of support apps built in, including Setup Tools, Adjust Tools, Production Tools and Recovery Tools. Visualising these functions not only improves user experience, but the efficiency of operation and production too, whilst providing users with powerful information around workpiece count, remaining tool life and power consumption.

Save energy, consume less power

Brother continue to decrease the energy required to power their machines, and this is particularly evident with the Speedio W1000Xd1. The new control system CPU was designed and developed to consume less power. Limiting the number of fans in the NS cabinet, implementing the LCD screen, and installing an automatic power-off function are all notable improvements, and with the latest coolant pump, servo control and interior LED light technology, this machine smartly consumes less power.

How the Speedio W1000Xd1 will impact industries such as aerospace and automotive

The impact on productivity and efficiency is clear to see, but the added value this provides is also key. By speeding up much of the process, enhancing usability and saving energy, part and component manufacturers can increase their output capability, decrease their power consumed, and improve their general operations.

