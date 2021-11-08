STONE ROAD PARTNERS WITH SOLAR CANNABIS CO. TO BRING THEIR CALIFORNIA PRODUCTS TO THE MASSACHUSETTS CANNABIS MARKET

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Road, a California-based line of premium, sustainably-grown cannabis products, has announced their partnership with Massachusetts-based Solar Cannabis Co. to bring Stone Road’s line of products to The Commonwealth this January. The deal marks the first high-end, yet approachably-priced California brand to enter the Massachusetts cannabis market.

Stone Road will go to market with their signature 1g hash-infused single pre-rolls and a new 10 pack of pure flower .5g pre-rolls, released exclusively for the Massachusetts market.

The partnership is a great match, as both Stone Road and Solar value strict sustainability practices and believe that beautiful, sustainable products should be inclusively priced for maximum accessibility. Stone Road’s small-batch, all-natural flower is grown in the most sustainable way possible, using only solar power and regenerative water practices at their Northern California farm and will be grown in the same fashion at Solar’s indoor facility in Massachusetts. Each whole flower joint is then hand-rolled in French papers and lab tested for purity and potency, so consumers can feel good about lighting up with the healthiest and happiest flower in Massachusetts.

“Being born and raised on the east coast, this is a lifelong dream to bring the brand back home,” said Stone Road Founder & CEO Lex Corwin. “I searched for over two years for the right partner in Massachusetts and am so lucky I was introduced to Solar, as they are leading the way with their sustainable cultivation practices and are producing some of the finest product in the country. It’s an honor to partner with them and bring Stone Road east.”

Today, indoor cannabis cultivation is on track to become one of the most energy-inefficient industries in the country. With this in mind, Solar has carved out a niche for themselves in the industry as the first indoor grow facility in the U.S. to run its own microgrid, enabling them to generate their own clean power both on-site and off the grid. Both Solar and Stone Road’s commitment to sustainability allows them to reimagine what premium, design-forward products can look like for a new generation of earth-conscious consumers. Because both companies are vertically-integrated they are able to prioritize keeping costs affordable for their customers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help bring such a dynamic brand like Stone Road to the east coast,” said Edward Dow, CEO of Solar Cannabis Co. “Stone Road and Solar share a like-minded ethos, are both sustainably-driven and fully embrace uniting individuals and groups from every place, background, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or religion. We’re confident that this is going to be an impactful partnership and a needed addition to the Massachusetts cannabis market."

Stone Road will be available for purchase in Massachusetts this January, 2022 at Solar’s Somerset and Seekonk dispensaries and available for wholesale to other licensed retail operators within the state.

ABOUT STONE ROAD

Stone Road is a queer-run, California-based line of premium, sustainably grown cannabis products for a new age of conscious consumers. All premium, sun-grown Stone Road flower is sourced from their 57 acre, off-grid biodynamic farm in Nevada City, CA ensuring each joint is potent, pure and hand-rolled with love. Stone Road only rolls with the best buds, never shake, filler or distillate-sprayed weed. Quality and design are the founding principles of Stone Road, and they believe that beauty shouldn't come at an inflated price. This means that all Stone Road cannabis is created to showcase beautiful, minimalist packaging and a keen eye for detail without breaking the bank. Stone Road is reimagining what affordable cannabis products can look, taste and feel like for a new generation of smokers. All Stone Road packaging is 99% recyclable and made from 100% post-consumer recycled goods so you can feel good about feeling good. Learn more at www.stoneroad.org

ABOUT SOLAR CANNABIS CO.

Based in Somerset, MA., Solar Cannabis Co. (Solar) is a 67,000 sq ft. vertically-integrated cannabis operator that cultivates and produces recreational marijuana/marijuana-infused products. To date, Solar is unlike any indoor cannabis operator in America. With a commitment to sustainable and innovative practices, Solar’s flagship facility was designed to reshape the way cannabis is cultivated. Through the implementation of microgrid assets (solar arrays and high-efficiency, combined heat & power units), LED lighting and 90% water reclamation, Solar is able to produce premium cannabis while lowering its overall energy profile as well as generating over five megawatts (MW) of clean power on-site. Learn more at www.solarthera.com

