Apple Growth Partners’ Sunny Adams Named Forty Under 40

Cleveland, OH, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, is proud to announce Sunny Adams, CPA, has been named one of Crain’s Cleveland Forty Under 40 recipients in 2021. Adams is a manager in the audit department.

Crain’s Cleveland Forty Under 40 is a premier list of rising leaders. Selected professionals are boldly leading organizations, impacting local communities, and inspiring colleagues and peers alike. For the third consecutive year, a professional from AGP has been named on the list, previously featuring Susan Burnoski, CPA, and A’Shira Nelson, CPA.

Adams came to AGP in 2020 with a remarkable background in public accounting, with more than a decade of experience. As an accomplished auditing professional, Adams began her career as a staff auditor in 2008, consistently performing above and beyond with career advancements to her most recent role as an audit manager with supervising responsibilities. She specializes in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) compilations, reviews, financial audits, compliance of regulations, contracts, and grant agreements, internal controls, inventory, documentation and testing procedures, developing policies and procedures for clients, and collaboration with tax and risk assessment departments. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Financial Management from Hiram College and studied at the International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan.

Adams, along with Nelson, established the firm’s Black business owner initiative, IMPACT (Increase Minority Professionals’ Awareness and Create Traction for Change). Adams has helped curate and execute webinars for minority business owners, outlining criteria needed to apply for certification and how to build solid relationships with bankers. In addition to co-founding IMPACT, she developed and implemented learning and development paths for interns, associates, and supervisors for the audit and assurance department. Adams is an active member of the firm’s internal process documentation team, working to standardize procedures to increase the efficiency of audit engagements. She also authored several articles on wellness that were shared across the firm’s communication platforms.

Selecting Adams to represent AGP in the exclusive list for young professionals was an easy decision for Chuck Mullen, chairman, and Erica Ishida, president.

“Sunny exemplifies the sole purpose of our firm, which is taking care of each other, our clients, and our communities through world-class service and authenticity,” confirmed Ishida. “Sunny not only embodies all of our firm’s values, but also she demonstrates them consistently throughout her work and interactions.”

“Sunny has been an incredible addition to our firm and audit team,” agrees Mullen. “She’s expanded our team with her experience as an accomplished auditor, along with helping document and streamline major processes. Her impact will result for years to come. We’re proud to have Sunny on our team and representing our firm.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

