Chiesi USA Promotes Polly Petrino to VP, Finance and Member of Leadership Team

CARY, N.C., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, has announced the promotion of Polly Petrino to Vice President, Finance to lead during an important time of projected future growth.

An employee of Chiesi USA since 2010, Polly brings more than 20 years of expertise in accounting operations, business integrations, forecasting, process improvements and global Enterprise Resource Planning implementations for global companies in the pharmaceutical and aviation industries.

In this role, Polly will lead the finance, administrative and contracting teams, continuing to work closely with global business units that have a presence in the U.S., most notably the Global Rare Diseases business unit. She will report to Jon Zwinski, Chiesi USA CEO and General Manager, and Stephane Piret, Chiesi Group CCO Strategic Finance Business Partner.

“Thanks to her excellent financial leadership, Polly has had a huge hand in our growth these past few years during major company milestones,” said Jon Zwinski. “In addition to her technical expertise, Polly has a special talent for collaborating and connecting cross-functionally, which is vital to building long-lasting partnerships for and across the business. We are proud to have her on our team and congratulate her on a well-deserved promotion.”

Polly started her tenure at Chiesi USA as Senior Manager, Accounting and was promoted to Director, Accounting in 2013. By 2020, she held the title Senior Director, Finance. Prior to Chiesi USA, Polly held finance roles at Marquis Jet and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development centre is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory programmes. In 2018 Chiesi has changed its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, according to the law in Italy, USA and, more recently, in France, by incorporating common benefit objectives into its bylaws, to generate value for its business, for the society and the environment. Since 2019, Chiesi has been the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. B Corps are global leaders convinced to leverage business as a force for good. Moreover, as a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to report annually in a transparent way about its progress in achieving the common benefits objectives it has set forward. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035. For further information: www.chiesi.com.

