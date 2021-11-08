Precision Nutrition Debuts PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification

Toronto, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announces the launch of the all-new PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification. This self-paced, all-digital certification program provides both the comprehensive science and the advanced coaching methods needed to guide clients to better sleep, effective recovery, and more resilience to stress.

The PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification goes far beyond surface-level advice and digs into the physiology and psychology of how the human body responds to stress, as well as how it naturally heals and grows. Students of the program will learn how to look at health and well-being more broadly—and see how sleep, stress, and recovery connect to all aspects of their and their clients’ lives. They’ll also gain the tools to help them go beyond surface-level results to impact every other area of a client’s life—from health and fitness, to relationships, work, mindset, emotions, and more.

“Thirty percent of the population has sleep difficulties and seventy percent has stress-related difficulties and both can affect mental and physical recovery. Until now, there has been a lack of a science-based approach to coaching people to change their sleep, stress management, and recovery,” said Timothy Jones, CEO of PN. “Today is a very proud day for the entire PN team as we launch the future of coaching with the PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification. Featuring PN’s proprietary behavior-change coaching method, we are positioned to help thousands of coaches and millions of people build the healthy and sustainable habits needed to lead a healthier and happier life.”

Led by PN’s director of curriculum, Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon and PN’s esteemed team of PhDs, registered dieticians, nutritionists, and exercise scientists, this certification also features an impressive list of co-authors who are some of the world’s foremost experts on sleep, stress management, and recovery. This powerhouse team has resulted in the cumulation of the latest cutting-edge research available to help students learn why the sleep, stress management, and recovery cycle underpins the success of every other health habit from the leading researchers in the space. The co-authors include:

Dr. Jennifer Martin, clinical psychologist and professor of medicine at UCLA

Dr. Greg Wells, scientist, physiologist, and CEO and founder of Wells Performance

Dr. Chris Winter, neurologist, sleep specialist, and author

“Sleep, stress management, and recovery represent the most common barriers to achieving goals in other areas such as weight loss or improved athletic performance,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin. “I am excited to have joined this group of very accomplished doctors and experts to collaborate with PN on the Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification. Through this program we are able to expand the reach of science-based health messages and provide coaches with a new set of tools to help their clients improve their health and feel better.”

This program consists of 30 chapters across four units that cover everything needed to successfully coach people to better sleep, stress management, and recovery. The engaging curriculum goes beyond knowledge transfer and information retention by providing real-life experiments, activities, reflection questions, and challenges, instilling in graduates a firm understanding of how behavior change works in these key areas of health. New to this program are interactive client simulations where students can practice conversations with clients and experiment with different responses as they build confidence in their coaching skills.

To learn more about the PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification click here.





About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition (PN) offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals with the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification to improve client results, and drive business growth. Recognized by leading health and fitness organizations, professional sports teams, Fortune 100 companies, and academic institutions, the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification is the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction. PN’s portfolio of education products also include PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification, PN Level 2 Master Health Coaching Certification, PN Academy, Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates, and ProCoach—the company’s proprietary client-management software and behavior-change coaching tool.

The curriculum behind these products is based on PN’s proven coaching approach that has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and used in the real world to help over 100,000 people lose weight, build strength, gain energy, and get in their best shape. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

