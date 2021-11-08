Sage kicks off Sage Transform 2021 – the evolution of the Sage Intacct Advantage Conference

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today kicks off its revamped annual conference for Sage Intacct customers. The hybrid event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 8-12, 2021 – offering attendees both in-person and virtual experience options.



Sage Transform, previously known as Sage Intacct Advantage and now in its 14th year, is dedicated to supporting Sage customers and partners and enabling them to thrive. With a new, broader focus on Sage solutions for medium-sized businesses, Sage Transform will give them the tools to do so through a mix of keynotes and breakout sessions focused on the latest best practices, vertical-specific industry insights, and breakthrough technology innovation for finance teams. With an expanded conference scope, customers and partners can learn more about the benefits of the Sage medium segment product portfolio and how these solutions make it easier to digitalize the most important components of their back-office operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome our Sage Intacct customers and partners to Las Vegas, once again coming together in-person to demonstrate the power of Sage solutions to help remove friction from their business processes and drive unprecedented levels of growth,” said Dan Miller, EVP of the Medium Business Segment at Sage. “It is our hope we can provide attendees with the knowledge of how our products are designed to help navigate digital transformation, which has never been more important, all while providing critical insights into getting the most from their investment in Sage technology.”

The event begins today with customer pre-conference training. During the week, attendees can expect the same focus on incredible learning opportunities via more than 175 product, industry, hands-on, and customer-led sessions.

Other conference highlights in 2021 include:

Transform Virtual Experience -- Sage is committed to the health and safety of all colleagues, customers, and partners. For those who choose not to travel, there is the opportunity to join the Transform Virtual Experience. Taking place November 10-11, this online version of the conference will deliver a mix of live-streamed sessions, access to on-demand only sessions, and recordings of other sessions originally delivered live during Transform 2021 in Las Vegas, after the event.





CFO Summit -- The 7th annual CFO Summit takes place on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Designed to provide exclusive content for the top finance executives of Sage customers, the CFO Summit will provide learnings on the future of finance and sessions on how to serve as the innovation leader of your organization.





Partner Town Hall -- Also taking place on Tuesday, November 9, the Partner Town Hall will host exclusive content for Sage Intacct Value-Added Reseller and Sage Intacct Accountants Program partners. The town hall offers an opportunity to network with other partners, connect with Sage executives, share best practices, and gain additional insight to help sell, implement, or support the Sage solutions.



Sage Transform Marketplace Expo

Transform 2021 attendees will enjoy access to the Sage Intacct Marketplace Expo. The largest to date, with nearly 65 exhibiting or participating sponsors, this expo will showcase a broad array of partners, all under one roof, offering pre-integrated solutions that extend Sage Intacct’s award-winning financial management solutions.



This year’s Diamond Sponsors include:

Bill.com is a leading cloud-based platform that automates, connects, and streamlines back-office financial processes to help small and midsize businesses succeed. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust Bill.com to help grow their companies by managing end-to-end financial workflows, synching accounting systems, and connecting with suppliers and clients.

Expensify has more than 10 million people around the globe using their preaccounting platform to reimburse expenses, manage business credit cards, generate invoices, pay bills, and plan trips from one easy-to-use app. Whether you're working for yourself, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Platinum Sponsors: ADP, APS, AvidExchange, Baker Tilly, EbizCharge, Emburse, FloQast, HighRadius, Tipalti, VersaPay, Workforce Go!, and Yooz.

Gold Sponsors: Adra, Airbase, Armanino, Auditoria, BlackLine, Brex, CData, Compleat, CPA.com, Criterion, FISPAN, Globalization Partners, Lockstep, Martus Solutions, Ordway, PairSoft, Paya, Paystand, Prophix, Ramp, Rippling, Routable, Scanforce, Solve, Trovata, TrueCommerce, Vision33, and Wipfli.

Silver Sponsors: Altec, American Express, AnyWare Apps, Avalara, Beanworks, Cambridge Global Payments, CertiPro Solutions, DataSelf, Fyle, Invoiced, Jirav, LeaseQuery, MineralTree, MISys, Inc., North49 Business Solutions, Paymerange, Proliant, Teampay, Venn Technology, Workato, and YayPay by Quadient.

Learn more about Sage Transform 2021 at www.sageintacct.com/transform and follow daily updates from the conference on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and the Sage Intacct blog.

In addition to Sage Transform, Sage is also holding an event specifically for Sage X3 customers in Orlando, Florida from November 15-17, 2021. This event, called Sage Sessions, is still open for registration. Learn more here.

