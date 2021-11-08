Veeco Announces Repurchase of $111.5 Million of Its 2.70% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (“Veeco”) (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that it has entered into a privately negotiated note purchase agreement with Lynrock Lake LP under which Veeco will repurchase approximately $111.5 million in aggregate principal amount of Veeco’s outstanding 2.70% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) from Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP for cash consideration of approximately $115.6 million, and approximately $1.0 million of accrued and unpaid interest.



“We are excited to take this step to improve our capital structure,” commented Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this repurchase, Veeco will have retired over 80% of our 2023 debt maturity obligation. This transaction de-levers our balance sheet, reduces potential dilution, and allows us to focus on continuing our growth strategy.”

The repurchase is expected to close on November 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the repurchase, approximately $20.2 million aggregate principal amount of Notes will be outstanding.

No Solicitation

About Veeco

Veeco is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets it serves.

Forward-looking Statements

