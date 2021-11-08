JJ Ruest and CN Leaders to Address 2021 Scotiabank Virtual Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 16

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the 2021 Scotiabank Virtual Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 16, 2021 at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



CN will provide a link to the live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

