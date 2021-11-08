Stereotaxis Technology, Clinical Value and Innovations to be Highlighted at Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation Meeting

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announces it will attend the Fifth Annual International Meeting of the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) on November 12-13.



SCRN is an independent, non-profit, physician-led organization with global membership and local chapters in North America, Europe and Asia. SCRN was formed with the mission to advance clinical awareness, scientific research and technology innovation for robotic technologies in cardiology. The SCRN meeting hosts cardiologists, fellows, innovators, industry leaders and scientists to debate, discuss, challenge, share, educate and learn with peers.

The hybrid in-person and virtual event includes several presentations on Stereotaxis’ technology, clinical value and innovations. The full agenda is available on the SCRN website. Certain presentations of note include those on new energy sources used with robotics (Dr. Steven Mickelsen), adoption of robotics in healthcare systems (Dr. Srijoy Mahapatra and Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy), automated navigation for atrial fibrillation (Dr. Usman Siddiqui), TeleRobotic and remote collaboration (Prof. Sabine Ernst), robotic integration with Acutus’ AcQMap system (Dr. Tamas Szili-Torok and Dr. Margot Vloka), and the use of robotics in treating ventricular tachycardias (Dr. J. David Burkhardt and Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad). The meeting is being hosted by SCRN President, Dr. J. Peter Weiss, along with Dr. Pedram Kazemian and Dr. Gurjit Singh.

“Stereotaxis continues to be at the forefront of innovation in cardiac robotics, and I appreciate their continued investment in technologies to advance our field,” said Dr. Weiss. “We are excited by the growth of SCRN and look forward to an exceptional faculty at this year’s meeting.”

“We are honored to join such a prestigious group of physicians and thought leaders at the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation’s annual meeting,” said David Fischel, chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “Our mission is driven by the ambitions of those who are willing to challenge the boundaries of technology and patient care in healthcare.”

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Stereotaxis' Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology is used in the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.

