Adhera Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Zahed Subhan to Board of Directors

Baton Rouge, LA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zahed Subhan, BS MS PhD MBA LLB, to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Dr. Subhan is an international pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with more than 30 years’ experience in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Asia. He is highly proficient in all phases of drug development with expertise in neurology, psychiatry, oncology, cardiovascular, urology and metabolic disease therapeutic areas. Amongst other positions during his career, Dr. Subhan was CEO, NuEvolution A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark (Acquired by Amgen); Chief Business Officer, Gemini Genomics Inc, UK/USA (Acquired by Sequenom Inc.); Head of Business Development and Marketing and European Marketing Director, DuPont Pharmaceuticals (Acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb); Product Manager and New Products Manager, GlaxoSmithKline; and Clinical Research Manager, Sanofi-Aventis.

“We welcome Dr. Subhan to our Board of Directors and greatly look forward to him contributing his decades of experience across the drug development, business development and capital markets as we advance our experimental drugs through the clinical process,” commented Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera Therapeutics. “We believe attracting a person of his caliber speaks volumes to the quality of our drug candidates. His credentials are impeccable, his international experience invaluable, and he has intimate experience with MLR-1023, knowledge that will be instrumental in structuring and conducting our planned Phase 2b clinical trial for Type 1 diabetes.”

“I am excited to join the leadership team at Adhera and to play a part in advancing a compelling pipeline through international and domestic markets to bridge some areas of unmet medical need and build corporate value,” said Dr. Subhan. “The world needs innovation to bring to market new solutions for notoriously difficult diseases like Type 1 diabetes, NASH and Parkinson’s and I believe that while there is plenty of work to be done, re-positioning MLR-1023 and MLR-1019 is just that type of innovation that warrants additional clinical studies.”

Dr. Subhan brings to Adhera:

30+ years’ experience of drug discovery, clinical development and biopharma business development.

Experience in executing major pharmaceutical launches in neurology, psychiatry, and cardiovascular therapeutic areas.

Expertise in biopharmaceutical company start-up, establishment of company infrastructure, managing through high growth and effecting company acquisition and sale (M&A).

Decades of scientific and regulatory knowledge needed to support successful applications to FDA (USA) and EMA (EU) agencies at all stages of drug/device development.

Deep experience in venture capital fundraising for emerging biopharmaceutical and life science companies.



Dr. Subhan is also currently a Clinical/Teaching Professor at Drexel University, PA, US.

He earned his BS Pharmacology from University of Sunderland, School of Pharmacy, UK; MS Applied Psychology and Neuroscience from University of Aston, UK; PhD Psychopharmacology from University of Leeds, UK (Russell Group: Top 20 Research University in the UK); MBA Marketing from University of Bradford, UK; and LLB Law from University of West London.

Dr. Subhan has authored 40+ peer-reviewed papers published in academic journals on the topics of clinical pharmacology and business.