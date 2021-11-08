Fiserv Extends Commitment to Syracuse University’s IVMF to Support Military-Connected Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

Syracuse, New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) today announced an additional $7 million commitment from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology and a proud supporter of the military community. As a longtime partner of the IVMF, Fiserv is extending an initial commitment made in 2014 to fund veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship programs and initiatives.

This support will enhance and expand existing training programs designed specifically for transitioning military service members and military-connected small business owners, and will create new opportunities to reach the veteran and military spouse/life partner community in underserved areas.

The ongoing Fiserv commitment to investing in the growth of the IVMF will enable additional programming to reach an expanded participant base of established veteran entrepreneurs and help address top challenges to business ownership. IVMF’s most recent National Survey of Military-Affiliated Entrepreneurs research indicates veteran entrepreneurs experience a variety of barriers to include access to capital, difficulty navigating resources, certification process hurdles, and lack of assistance from medical and disability service providers.i Success or failure does not depend on one, but rather on multiple factors related to barriers and challenges veteran entrepreneurs experience while also navigating the complex and fragmented veteran entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The IVMF partnership is part of the larger Fiserv commitment to the military community through Fiserv Salutes, an initiative dedicated to making the company an employer of choice for veterans and military spouses, and a provider of a comprehensive suite of business solutions for veteran-owned businesses.

“Supporting those who have served in the military is not just a good thing to do, it’s the right thing to do. Being an advocate for this community and ensuring that they have the best opportunities to achieve success embodies our Fiserv values and is incredibly important to me personally,” says Frank Bisignano, Fiserv president and CEO and IVMF Advisory Board member. “Fiserv is proud of our partnership with IVMF and we are eager to get started on the new roads we will pave in to the future.”

The partnership between the two organizations started seven years ago with a $7 million pledge to the IVMF to fund the creation and implementation of innovative entrepreneurship resources such as the Coalition for Veteran Owned Business (CVOB) and Center of Excellence for Veteran Entrepreneurship. Fiserv and IVMF also partner to power the Vet100, honoring the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses in the country, as identified by Inc. magazine.

“The growth of the IVMF and its 13 national, veteran-serving programs is due in large part to the steadfast commitment of Fiserv to the military and veteran community,” says J. Michael Haynie, executive director of the IVMF and vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation at the University. “The leadership role Fiserv has played in establishing the Coalition for Veteran-Owned Business (CVOB) has resulted in an unprecedented opportunity for the nation’s veteran-owned businesses to connect and engage the supply chains of Fortune 500 companies. More than 13,000 veteran-owned business have already benefited from the CVOB, first launched as a collaboration between Fiserv and the IVMF. Further, Fiserv continues to support innovation across the veteran business ownership community. Fiserv support of the VET100, created by the IVMF and the Inc 5000 to recognize the fastest growing veteran owned companies in the U.S., has been a gamechanger for the veteran community. We are grateful for their continued support and commitment to the IVMF which will fuel new and exciting collaborations, in support of those who have worn the uniform of our nation, and their families.”

