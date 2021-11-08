Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - November 1 to 3, 2021

English French





Paris, November 8, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 1 to 3, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2021 FR0000121485 2 198 650,7043 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2021 FR0000121485 4 005 644,1726 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/11/2021 FR0000121485 5 515 644,7824 XPAR TOTAL 11 718 645,6847

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/18567dba16389c73/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-1-to-3-2021.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment