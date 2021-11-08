Hop-on Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire AI Sentiment and Opinion Analytics Technology

Temecula, CA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is proud to announce a signed letter of intent to acquire 30dB, Inc. and integrate its technologies and operations into Digitalage, Hop-on’s decentralized social media, entertainment, and journalism platform. More information on 30dB can be found on their website at https://www.30db.com/.



This asset acquisition will provide a suite of technologies and capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, topic classification, sentiment analysis, opinion mapping, content indexing, and text fingerprinting. These will be deeply integrated with Digitalage to provide greater search and discovery capabilities, drive better personalization, recommendations, and targeting, support detection of echo chambers, enable counter-bias efforts, and power the platform’s new Dig Deeper feature that provides a socially responsible and user-friendly way to discover and explore opposing viewpoints and how they have changed over time, by geography, and within social groups.

More information will be disclosed at a later date.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, "This acquisition of artificial intelligence technology provides our users, advertisers, publishers, and other content providers with the tools they need to identify trending and inter-related topics, and better understand the diversity of opinions within those topics. This is key in our efforts to provide alternative solutions to fake news and the scourge of disinformation, instead of settling for censorship and shortsighted fact-checking efforts.”

Howard Kaushansky, CEO of 30dB, stated, “We are very excited about the vision for Digitalage and its ability to deliver a high value, differentiated experience for its users and partners. Our technology is a perfect fit for this vision and we look forward to joining forces with the Digitalage team.”

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA the disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.comwww.twitter.com/hpnn





About Digitalage

Digitalage is a decentralized social media, peer-to-peer communications, and streaming entertainment platform, also providing personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. We are built on top of bleeding-edge technologies, advanced deep learning models, and strongly held values in free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. We are implementing paradigm shifts in user interface, user experience, accessibility, recommendation and matchmaking algorithms, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, along with the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism. We are literally disrupting everything. www.digitalage.com





