Pace® Analytical Services Expands California Footprint With Acquisition of Basic Laboratory

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® and preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired Basic Laboratory, Inc., a full-service environmental analytical testing company with locations in northern California.

"Customers of Pace® Analytical Services value access to a local lab for convenient sample drop-off and to build partnerships with our experts," notes Pace® CEO, Eric Roman. "The acquisition of Basic Laboratory allows us to extend this experience to our clients in northern California." Pace® Analytical Services is committed to providing personalized, local service to customers within its nationwide network of laboratories and service centers. The company also offers dedicated onsite and mobile laboratory services where Pace® Analytical Services professionals work from the customer's location.

Basic Laboratory is a full-service environmental testing and analytical services laboratory, complementing services offered by other Pace® Analytical Services labs. In addition to Pace® Analytical Services, Basic Laboratory is certified by the California Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (CA ELAP). "Pace® Analytical Services offers extensive coverage across California and the west coast," adds Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "By expanding our existing footprint in California, we have both the capacity and capabilities to meet the growing demand for regulatory testing of drinking water, wastewater, metals, soil, and more." California has been at the forefront of issuing testing requirements disclosing contaminants and hazardous materials exposed to consumers.

Over the upcoming months, Basic Laboratory will transition to operating under the Pace® Analytical Services brand. Basic Laboratory has locations in Redding, CA, and Chico, CA. With the addition of these locations, Pace® Analytical Services now operates 8 locations in California and over 100 laboratories and service centers nationwide.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Basic Laboratory

Basic Laboratory, Inc. of Redding, California was founded in 1992 and has since grown from a small, family-operated laboratory into a full-service analytical testing laboratory. With a constantly growing team of trained scientists, Basic Laboratory offers an extensive range of technical and management experience in the environmental laboratory industry. Basiclab.com.

About Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® Analytical Services makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® People have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® People work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

###

Media Contact: Pam Bednar | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

Related Images











Image 1: Pace Analytical Services





Pace Analytical Services logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment