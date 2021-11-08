Stop & Shop Raises More Than $1.6 Million for the American Cancer Society to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is proud to announce that it has collected and donated more than $1.6 million for the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer. Throughout the month of October, customers across the supermarket chain had the option of donating at checkout with 100% of donations going to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research and care.



For more than a decade, Stop & Shop stores across New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island have supported the American Cancer Society via an annual register campaign. This year, the fundraising efforts spanned all 400+ stores across Stop & Shop’s five-state footprint. Also new this year, Stop & Shop associates, who have been impacted by breast cancer either directly or through their families, were featured on signage in-store throughout the campaign to share why they fight for a cure.

“We’re thankful to our customers and our associates for their ongoing commitment to help save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research & care,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “This campaign is particularly important to our associates, customers and communities - and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the American Cancer Society to fund research, support patients, and spread the word about prevention.”

Stop & Shop also supported the American Cancer Society outside its stores. The company and its associates sponsored and participated in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in Jones Beach and Riverhead, New York, Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Fairfield County, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.

“It is exciting to see the growth of our partnership with Stop & Shop, not just the leadership and associates who supported the campaign, but also the customers who so generously gave at check-out to help fund our mission of fighting cancer,” said Anthony Marino, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region. “We are so grateful to all who gave and helped raise these critical funds to support patients in need today and the future of cancer research.”

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. For more information about the latest in breast cancer research and how Stop & Shop’s efforts are helping to save lives, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z58SuH73qNg&t=2s.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

