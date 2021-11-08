Aleksandr Timofejev assigned as Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

English Estonian

On 08/11/2021, the Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi elected Aleksandr Timofejev as the Chairman of the Board. Aleksandr Timofejev has been a Member of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi since 2012.

Aleksandr Timofejev has been the Chief Executive Officer of AS Tallinna Vesi since 17/05/2021. Read more from the stock announcement.

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi consists of 3 members, Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär and Chief Asset Management Officer Tarvi Thomberg.

Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee