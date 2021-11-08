Board Appointment Brings California Resource Development Expertise to the Apollo Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce Ms. Jocelyn Thompson has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective November 8, 2021. In addition to her project permitting experience, Ms. Thompson will provide additional legal and governance support to the Board and executive team.



Ms. Thompson has nearly 40 years’ experience representing private and public companies seeking development permits and environmental approvals in California and adjacent states. Lauded as one of the foremost environmental lawyers in California, she has advised management of mining companies, other resource developers, and heavy manufacturing enterprises in obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining compliance with environmental laws. Most recently, Ms. Thompson was a partner at Alston and Bird LLP, from which she retired at the end of 2019. Ms. Thompson was active in the California Mining Association and its successor, the California Construction and Industrial Minerals Association. Ms. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California at Santa Barbara, and a Juris Doctor degree from University of California at Los Angeles. She is a member of the State Bar of California, and a member (inactive) of the State Bar of Texas.

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Daryn Gordon has resigned from the board of directors of the Company effective November 8, 2021.

“I am extremely pleased that Jocelyn has joined the board of directors”, Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff commented. “Jocelyn is recognised in the industry for her experience in resource project permitting and environmental governance and stewardship. I look forward to the contributions she will make as we advance our portfolio of advance silver projects in San Bernardino County California and La Paz County, Arizona. I would also like to acknowledge the important contribution Daryn has made as the Chief Financial Officer and director of Apollo and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

The Company also announces the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of an aggregate of 600,000 incentive stock options to certain officers and directors of the Company (the “Options”). The Options have a term of five (5) years and are exercisable at a price of $0.71 per common share. The Options shall become exercisable ("Vested") over a twelve (12) month period, with one-third of the Options becoming Vested on the Grant Date, with a further one-third becoming Vested after six (6) months, and the balance after twelve (12) months.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of three significant pure silver exploration and resource development projects: the historical Waterloo and Langtry projects, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

