Johnson Matthey appoints Alberto Giovanzana to be Managing Director, Catalyst Technologies

Catalyst Technologies is core to Johnson Matthey’s ambitions to enable the transition to get to net zero:



Award-winning low carbon hydrogen technology, which reduces CO 2 emissions by over 95%

emissions by over 95% Low carbon solutions produced at scale to enable the critical transitions needed for decarbonisation

Greener, more sustainable technologies for the chemical, fuels and energy sectors

Catalysis technology and process design to enable the pivot to greener feedstocks

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, announces it has appointed Alberto Giovanzana as Managing Director of Catalyst Technologies.

Alberto joins JM from BASF where most recently he was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Technology for the €2B Nutrition and Health Division. Prior to this, Alberto ran BASF’s Plastic Additives business in Europe, Middle East and Africa and has also held various Marketing and Operations roles.

The world relies on fuels and chemicals. They are in many of the products that are essential for modern life, from clothes to cleaning products, to food packaging, medicine, transportation fuels and building supplies. Today most of it is made from fossil fuels. But the energy transition is accelerating the move to find ways to decarbonise the chemical and oil and gas industries and JM Catalyst Technologies is well placed to make this happen.

JM Catalyst Technologies makes high value specialty catalysts, additives and license process solutions within the methanol, ammonia and hydrogen markets. These help customers in the chemicals and energy industries improve energy efficiency, eliminate or lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce raw materials consumption and increase product longevity.

In his new role, Alberto will leverage the deep technical expertise at JM in the field of process catalysts. He will drive collaboration with customers to harness the many business opportunities that the energy transition and circular economy are providing. This will significantly contribute towards JM’s vision of a cleaner and healthier world, today and for future generations.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers’ products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today about 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

Inspiring science, enhancing life

