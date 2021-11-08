Sophos Managed Threat Response Named Best Managed Detection and Response Service by CRN®

Sophos Intercept X and Sophos Firewall Further Honored as Top Endpoint Protection and Network Security Solutions in 2021 Tech Innovator Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) has been named the best Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The recognition marks Sophos’ sixth consecutive year as a winner in the CRN Tech Innovator awards, which honor the channel’s most innovative technology solutions and services.



“Ransomware attackers are sharpening their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and increasingly using ruthless pressure ploys to persuade victims to pay their costly ransoms,” said Erin Malone, Sophos senior vice president of Americas sales. “The stakes have never been higher, and organizations need human eyes and hands to detect and respond to these business-crippling attacks. Sophos MTR provides tremendous growth opportunities for partners to start or expand their security services and, most importantly, protect their customers with the market leading MDR service.”

Sophos MTR is a fully managed threat hunting, detection and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize sophisticated and complex threats as well as in-progress attacks. Sophos MTR fuses machine learning with human analysis for an evolved, innovative approach to proactive security protection. The customizable offering is one of the industry’s most widely used MDR services, now protecting more than one million devices for over 6,000 organizations.

Sophos Rapid Response, as part of Sophos MTR, is an industry-first, fixed-fee remote incident response service that helps organizations under active cyberattack. The response team identifies and neutralizes ransomware, hands-on keyboard adversaries, network breaches, and more, and continues monitoring for suspicious activity for 45 days thereafter. The Sophos Rapid Response team aims to onboard and activate services within hours of engagement by an organization, and triages the majority of attacks within 48 hours.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”



Sophos Intercept X is also named one of the best Endpoint Protection solutions, and Sophos Firewall one of the best Network Security offerings for small and medium-sized businesses in CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Awards. A complete list of winners will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

