NY Goat Yoga Announces Northeast College Tour

SOUTH NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY Goat Yoga, based out of central New York, announced today the kickoff of their 2021/22 College Tour. The NY Goat Yoga goats have done yoga with celebrities like Action Bronson, Tyra Banks, Dr. Oz, and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. On their farm, goat yoga classes bring loads of fun and relaxation to their multitudes of patrons, some of whom travel up to three hours to downward dog with their adorable baby goats. Now, NY Goat Yoga is coming to your local colleges to bring some much-needed stress relief, relaxation and bonding opportunities to students.

Nearly 90% of college students report experiencing above average stress levels. With new experiences, being away from home, demanding workloads and pressure to maintain grades, it is important for colleges to provide ample opportunities for students to decompress, relax and relieve anxiety. Goat yoga is a perfect activity to provide physical, mental and emotional wellness. Goat yoga combines the traditional practice of yoga with pet therapy by introducing adorable baby goats, who are natural jumpers and explorers, to a beginner-level yoga class. What results is goats on yogis' backs and smiles on everyone's faces.

Goat yoga is a social activity and creates opportunities for students to meet each other and bond over this fun event. Sharon Boustani, an owner of NY Goat Yoga, says, "when those baby goats enter the room, it's an instant ice-breaker. In one instant, you get people who do not know each other laughing and giggling together...it's goat magic!"

Student event coordinators should reach out in order to "Join The Tour" by emailing INFO@NYGOATYOGA.COM or calling (607) 783-9443.

About NY Goat Yoga:

NY Goat Yoga, New York's first-ever goat yoga studio, operates on the luxury farm resort, Gilbertsville Farmhouse. The on-site goat yoga classes take place in their gorgeous barn, which is draped with multiple crystal chandeliers and cafe lighting. The venue is also host to overnight Goat Yoga retreats during the summer and an annual Couples Retreat in November.

The NY Goat Yoga goats have been featured on the Dr. Oz Show and The Untitled Action Bronson Show, and have done yoga with Tyra Banks and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. Being a group of innovators and adventurers, the family enjoys creating new experiences to share their love of family, connection and inspiration with their supporters, friends and community.

