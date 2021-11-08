APPH, PTE & HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)

Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Deadline: November 23, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/apph.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - August 23, 2021

Deadline: November 23, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pte.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (3) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Deadline: November 29, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hyzn.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

