Sam Logan, Star of MTV's 'Siesta Key', Lists His Sarasota Florida Waterfront Estate for Sale

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Vogue Real Estate, a Sarasota Florida-based luxury real estate company, is pleased to announce the launch of an 'Entertainment & Sports Division', the first of its kind in southwest Florida. Sam Logan, the group's inaugural client and star of MTV's 'Siesta Key', has listed his modern waterfront estate for sale with the company for $6.8MM, or 112 Bitcoin.

"The gulf coast of Florida is home to many professional athletes, artists, and entertainers. These clientele have different necessities than everyday customers. While Sam encouraged us to tie his sale to our division's launch, most celebrities require complete discretion. Our team provides a comprehensive 'white-glove' experience. Not just buying or selling the home, but concierge-level service with moving, school transfers, tax & legal implications, spouse employment & assistance, and community establishment - all done with complete confidentiality," said Mark Coppens, CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

The new 'Entertainment & Sports Division' is led by veteran real estate agent Candi Malburg. The collective consists of chic, talented agents - each with first-hand knowledge of the entertainment and/or athletic industries. Team member Lexie Salameh, the listing agent for Sam's Siesta Key estate, is a fellow cast-member of MTV's 'Siesta Key'. She personally understands the added strains and complexities that such a move will bring to the high-profile figure.

"With MLB Spring Training, the IMG Academy, and professional teams in football, hockey, baseball, and soccer nearby, there is an underserved need to specialize and cater to the many current and former athletes that call the region from Tampa to Naples, Florida home. Beyond our beautiful beaches and weather, favorable tax laws and overall quality of life have attracted authors, musicians, creators, and entertainers at an increasing rate. Living Vogue is committed to provide these elite clients tailored, all-inclusive services for a seamless and private move,' said Mr. Coppens.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate is the fastest growing bespoke real estate company in southwest Florida. With edgy marketing and trendy appeal, the company is redefining the way people transact real estate by focusing on the lifestyle aspects of properties rather than just their physical and financial attributes. Online search engines have evolved the industry to the extent that traditional brokerages are no longer the gatekeepers of real estate information. Living Vogue has embraced this paradigm shift, disrupting the conventional model and adding value by marketing properties according to how someone would live in them. The company's unique storefronts provide clientele an inviting and luxurious environment in which to begin and end their real estate journeys.

To learn more, visit https://www.livingvogue.com, email info@livingvogue.com, or call (800) 486-1794.

