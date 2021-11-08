Did You Acquire (EHTH) Before March 19, 2018? Johnson Fistel Investigates eHealth; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of eHealth, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EHTH) against certain officers and directors.



If you are a current shareholder of eHealth, holding shares before March 19, 2018 , you may have standing to hold eHealth harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Click here to join this action

A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of eHealth from March 19, 2018 and April 7, 202 0 .

According to the filed complaint: throughout the Class Period, eHealth, Inc. made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) it had highly aggressive accounting, and modeling assumptions; (2) it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of eHealth, holding shares before March 19, 2018 , you can [ Click here to join th i s action ]

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.