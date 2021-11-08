Greater Good Charities and Royal Canin Kick-Off Feline Foster Heroes Contest to Celebrate National Shelter Appreciation Week

Seattle, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Shelter Appreciation Week, Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit that works to amplify the good, and Royal Canin, a global leader in cat and dog nutrition, launch the Feline Foster Heroes Contest via FelineFoster.org. From November 8 -19, the public is invited to nominate individuals who go above and beyond to work with animal shelters and rescues to foster felines that result in increased adoptions.

“We often hear of volunteers or animal shelter employees going above and beyond to help save lives with pet foster programs, and not getting any recognition,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “We want to use National Shelter Appreciation Week to shine a light on the work these foster heroes do, reward them for their work, and help the shelters they care so much about.”

Greater Good Charities believes home environments are best for the health and well-being of a pet. In addition to providing the pet with more space, a home allows pets to thrive while forming bonds with their foster caregivers

Nominations will close on November 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST and then a panel of judges will select the top 10 Feline Foster Heroes for the public to vote on from December 6 - 17. The Feline Foster Hero with the most votes will be announced on December 20. This grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization and the two runner ups will each receive a $1,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization. Additionally, each of the 10 finalists are eligible to receive a $500 gift card for personal use.

FelineFoster.org presented by Royal Canin is a resource for the feline fostering community that is focused on improving the care for homeless cats by supporting a national network of foster caregivers and helping animal welfare organizations become foster-centric.

To learn more about the Feline Foster Heroes Contest, please visit FelineFoster.org

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and “LIKE” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.