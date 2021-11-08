Coherent Optical Equipment Market size worth $ 40.40 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Coherent Optical Equipment Market ” By Equipment (Modules/Chips, Optical Amplifiers, Optical Switches, Wavelength-division Multiplexer (WDM)), By Application (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Networking, Data Center), By End-User (Industries, Public Sector, Service Provider), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market size was valued at USD 21.11 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 40.40 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market Overview

The need for connectivity and bandwidth has been growing owing to innovations in technology. The coherent optical equipment market is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for the new capacity network. With the rapid pace of innovations in both wireless and wired networking space, internet service providers, cable and wireless providers contribute to the growing need for high speed and bandwidth. The increasing need for high speed and bandwidth owing to the emergence of the data center, which is considered as the massive infrastructure that is required to serve the data needs of the people and various IT organizations. The data centres comprise of expandable volume of data and thereby leads to increasing requirement and in turns drives the growth of the market.

The coherent optical equipment market is experiencing potential growth owing to the surge in the adoption of new IT solutions across the globe. The technological advancements lead to introduce the trends that contribute to market growth with a faster pace and greater degree of effectiveness. The business has been transforming with the emergence of innovative IT solutions.

Deployment of the coherent optical technology requires high initial investments and thereby acts as a restricting factor for the growth of the Coherent Optical Equipment market. The cost to the fiber increases with the deployment of the longer fiber routes. The increased fiber capacity directly depends on the cost price of lightning fiber.

Key Developments

On August 10, 2020, Windstream and Ciena have announced that Windstream, a flexible provider of advanced network communications, will use Ciena’s photonic, coherent optical, and intelligent software platforms to develop its National Converged Optical Network. Windstream will be able to fulfill customers’ increasing bandwidth demands, which are being driven by remote work and learning apps, cloud computing, and video streaming, due to the new network.

On March 1, 2021, Cisco announced the completion of its acquisition of Acacia Communications, Inc., a Massachusetts-based firm and current Cisco supplier. Acacia designs manufacture and distribute a comprehensive portfolio of high-speed optical interconnect technologies for data center, metro, regional, long-haul, and submarine networks.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Ciena Corporation, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ribbon, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infinera Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Marvell Technology, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market On the basis of Equipment, Application, End-User, Component, and Geography.

Coherent Optical Equipment Market, By Equipment Modules/Chips Optical Amplifiers Optical Switches Wavelength-division Multiplexer (WDM) Others







Coherent Optical Equipment Market, By Application Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Networking Data Center Others







Coherent Optical Equipment Market, By End-User Industries Public Sector Service Provider Others







Coherent Optical Equipment Market, By Component Laser DSP Transmitter Receiver Modulator







Coherent Optical Equipment Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



