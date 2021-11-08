Status Update to Shareholders from Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) provides the following update to shareholders:



The company is continuing its PCAOB auditing process, and, after input from accounting, legal and business consultants, is changing the planned auditing years to 2020 and 2021. This decision comes not only because of business factors (e.g., pandemic delays, significant changes in international tax legislation and legislation in the target markets of the company, as well as other several objective factors) but also because the audited information will be more current and will more thoroughly showcase the company’s business strength to the public market. Other than changing audit years, the process will continue and enable Rafarma to apply for uplisting on a major market platform. As always, our goal is to build a well-calibrated business operations and market transparency.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that R.& D. BIOCOGENCY LABORATORIES INC. LTD will complete a $9.5 million capital infusion to Rafarma by the end of 2021. The cash will be used to finance current costs for consultants, scientific laboratories, contactors, and project organizations, as well as to finance the previously-announced project in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the progress on R&D projects in Turkey and Thailand continues, with further updates to follow.

