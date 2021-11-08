Pittcon 2022 Conference Eclipses 1,100 Lectures, Presentations

Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittcon enthusiastically announces that its 2022 Conference has eclipsed 1,100 lectures and presentations, comprised of symposia, invited and organized sessions, contributed sessions, Short Courses, Networking Sessions, and poster sessions. Pittcon 2022 will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, from Saturday, March 5 through Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Pittcon Conference features a transnational collection of laboratory scientists, researchers, chemists, and innovators from the private, academic, and government sectors presenting their discoveries, insights, and other advancements to thousands of attendees.

“This truly impressive level of participation in our Conference is a testament to the depth and substance of what we provide at Pittcon,” states Eli Absey, Pittcon 2022 President. “This also proves to us that the scientists, principals, innovators, and visionaries of the laboratory science world that comprise our audience are ready to collaborate once again, safely face-to-face.”

Pittcon’s Conference element is organized into ten tracks representative of contemporary laboratory science and analytical chemistry:

Bioanaltyics & Life Sciences

Cannabis & Hemp

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical Materials & Materials Science

Energy

Environmental

Food Science & Agriculture

Forensics & Toxicology

Industry & Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Other areas of focus, like Art & Historic Preservation, are also featured within the Conference, as are topics that concentrate on disciplines such as spectroscopy, chromatography, and even grant/technical writing, leadership in the laboratory, entrepreneurialism, and emerging fields.

Pittcon will also host Professor Albert J. R. Heck, Science Faculty at Utrecht University, as the 2022 Wallace H. Coulter Lecturer. The Wallace H. Coulter Lecture is the annual keynote talk at Pittcon and an integral part of the Pittcon Conference. This year’s Lecture, scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022, at 5:00 PM in the Georgia World Congress Center, is entitled New Horizons in Mass Spectrometry: Sizing and Counting Particles by Native Mass Spectrometry.

