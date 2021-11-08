DLH Appoints Maliek Ferebee Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative health research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced G. Maliek Ferebee has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).



In this role, Mr. Ferebee will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s human resources operations, including talent acquisition and development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, performance management, compensation and benefits, and more. He will serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, working to ensure that the company has the talent and resources necessary to grow and enhance the business.

Mr. Ferebee most recently served as Chief Human Capital Officer at Alion Science and Technology, where he created talent strategy and managed the human capital infrastructure to support a diverse workforce of over 3,200 employees. In this role he managed the personnel aspects of an acquisition and successful integration. In 2019, Ferebee was named a WashingtonExec ‘Top 10 HR Executives to Watch’ in recognition of his leadership, innovation, and excellence. He previously served as Corporate Vice President of Human Resources focusing on Strategic HR Initiatives at AECOM and held positions at Global Support Services Group and QinetiQ NA Mission Solutions.

“Throughout his career, Maliek has proven himself to be a forward-thinking executive adept at translating business vision into actions that improve performance, profitability, growth, and employee engagement,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “We are thrilled to add his unique perspective to our leadership team and know that his infectious enthusiasm for maximizing talent and potential will be of tremendous value to our world-class workforce.”

