Keiretsu Forum Announces 2nd Annual Multi-Session Investor Capital Expo, Open to All Accredited Investors, Expo will Showcase 24 Innovative Growth-Stage Companies Actively Seeking Funding

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one thousand accredited angel investors will attend the second annual virtual Investor Capital Expo hosted by Keiretsu Forum , showcasing 24 US-based growth-stage companies seeking funding. Investor Capital Expo takes place November 10-11 (West Coast-focus) and November 17-18 (East Coast-focus). In addition to presenting companies, a lineup of premier keynotes will present an educational track diving into the hottest trends in angel investing heading into 2022.

In 2020, the first multi-session Expo generated more than seven hundred investor inquiries and raised more than $15 million for the participating companies. In addition to angel investors, 50+ family offices, corporate investors, and other investment professionals are expected to attend.



Setting a standard for most active investors three years running, Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest angel investor network, ranked by Pitchbook as the U.S. Region’s #1 and # 2 Most Active Late and Early Stage investors. Globally, Keiretsu Forum is the # 2 Most Active, Early and Late Stage investors. Keiretsu Capital, the exclusive worldwide fund partner of Keiretsu Forum, continues to be a top-tier funder of late stage investment deals in the network.

Keiretsu Forum is known by investors and entrepreneurs alike for its proven approach to due diligence, for originating quality deal flow and success in syndicating early and late-stage investment opportunities.



In 2020 the organization achieved a record 314 fundings (including follow-on fundings) into seed, early-stage, and late-stage companies. In addition, deal activity increased approximately 16% compared to 2019. In 2021 Keiretsu continues to expand its footprint, now with 50+ chapters on four continents as well as significant growth in existing chapters along the east coast. Remote working and a distributed workforce as accelerated by the pandemic has enabled the growth of innovation hubs outside of the traditional locations along the west coast.

"The Investor Capital Expo brings together the absolute cream of the crop, growth-stage companies in a grand showcase for the angel investment community each year. The enhanced virtual program creates a seamless experience for our thousand plus attendees to not only hear about the best but really get to know these companies on a more intimate level," said Randy Williams, founder and CEO, Keiretsu Forum.



A Stephen M.Goodman Most Valuable Company will be selected by the investors from the East Coast session and named at the end of the Expo. The award is named after Mr. Goodman, also known as the Godfather of Philadelphia startups, for his distinguished work cultivating a supportive environment for startups while in his early law career at Morgan Lewis.



Accredited investors interested in registering for a full conference pass at www.investorcapitalexpo.com can access all the sessions and attend deep-dive breakout sessions with each presenting company. They can also schedule one-on-one meetings throughout and after the event. To register for the event, click here.

The East Coast program will launch on November 16 at 12:00 PM EST as Howard Lubert, Keiretsu Forum East Coast President introduces the presenting companies and a panel of four outstanding portfolio company CEOs speaking on their success in partnership with angel investors. “Keiretsu Forum takes a disciplined and comprehensive approach to deal screening and due diligence for their investors. Their process allows companies to access a large group of sophisticated investors, while allowing Keiretsu members to access quality deals. The enthusiasm Savara received was tremendous. With Keiretsu Forum’s chapters taking the lead, Savara raised over $50m from angel investors!” Rob Neville former-CEO, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and participant on this panel.

Registration provides full access to all the programming.



