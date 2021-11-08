Virgin Pulse to Present at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse , the leading global provider of tech-enabled wellbeing solutions focused on improving the health and wellbeing of its members, today announced that it will be participating in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference for the first time. Virgin Pulse CEO, Chris Michalak, will present tomorrow, November 9, from 1:00 – 1:40 pm Eastern.



Chris joined Virgin Pulse in June and has made bold moves in recent months, acquiring consumer health activation company Welltok, bringing on new leadership, and expanding Virgin Pulse’s ecosystem. During his fireside chat, Chris will discuss his vision for the company’s flagship Homebase for Health® solution and plans to expand its global footprint in the health and wellbeing market.

“By making it easier for people to manage and make the best possible decisions about their health and wellbeing every day, we are providing health plan, health system and employer clients with a clear path to achieving health outcomes and cost savings,” said Chris. “We’ve only scratched the surface how we can improve lives and health experiences for people across the full healthcare continuum and are excited to accelerate our next phase of growth and opportunity.”

Virgin Pulse is backed by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $7.7 billion in capital commitments under management.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading global provider of health and wellbeing solutions designed to drive health outcomes and reduce costs by enabling better decision-making across the full care continuum — from prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health®, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to help clients, members, health consumers and patients navigate their health, wellbeing and benefits – all in one trusted and familiar place. Today, thousands of organizations and over 14 million users in more than 190 countries are using Virgin Pulse to change their lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

