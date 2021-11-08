Bouygues: Conference Call on Equans Tuesday November 9, 2021 – 6.30 pm Cet

English French

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, 08/11/2021

CONFERENCE CALL ON EQUANS

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – 6.30 PM CET

Bouygues announced on November 6th 2021 the signing of a purchase agreement with Engie to acquire Equans. In relation to this, Bouygues will organize a conference call on Tuesday November 9th at 6.30pm CET for analysts and investors with Olivier Roussat, Group CEO and Pascal Grangé, Group Deputy CEO and CFO.

Details of the conference call:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/bouyguesen/20211109_1/



You can also join the conference by phone at:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

US: +1 212 999 6659





Password: Bouygues

