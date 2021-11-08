Global Optical Encoders Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Encoders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957589/?utm_source=GNW

These devices are commonly used to monitor and control various parameters like position, direction, speed, distance and rate. Optical encoders are widely used in communication equipment, healthcare systems, assembly and robotics equipment, test and measurement equipment, and metalworking equipment. Demand for optical encoders is being propelled by expansion of the printed circuit board market, the miniaturization trend and increasing sales of consumer electronics items. Increasing adoption of sophisticated motion control systems coupled with the need for superior assertion in placement related to surface mount technology also boosts demand in the market. Optical encoders are benefitting from increasing adoption of control systems and automation equipment due to their ability to deliver real-time data, high productivity and high accuracy. Latest IoT-powered optical encoders launched on the market present effective diagnostic systems capable of delivering diagnostic and condition monitoring information.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Encoders estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Absolute Encoder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incremental Encoder segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.1% share of the global Optical Encoders market. Absolute optical encoder segment dominates market share due to increasing adoption of these devices in diverse applications requiring high resolution, accuracy and system reliability. In the recent years, absolute encoders have gained increasing traction in applications related to advanced mechanical systems like industrial automation, robotics automation, computer input devices, rotating radar platforms, controlled stress rheometers and photographic lenses. Incremental encoders are intended to determine the position angle on the basis of incremental calculations, with each position depicting a unique value. These devices are used in various commercial applications and electric consumer items.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $527.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $639.2 Million by 2026



The Optical Encoders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$527.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.22% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$639.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 8.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$704.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a key market, owing to rapid industrialization in developing economies and increasing adoption of sophisticated equipment to save on manufacturing costs. The region is a major hub of electronic component manufacturing and witnessing high demand for optical encoder from manufacturers for specific benefits like enhanced efficiency. The presence of numerous healthcare and manufacturing facilities in the US drives growth in North America region.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)



Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Bourns Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Codechamp SA.

Dynapar Corporation

GrayHill Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Renishaw PLC

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Siemens

TE Connectivity

Tokyo Sokuteikizai Co., Ltd.

US Digital







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into the

Market

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

COVID-19 Presents Breathers for Optical Encoders Market,

despite Production Glitches

An Introduction to Optical Encoders: Using Light to Determine

Accurate Position & Motion of Motors

Classification of Encoders

Operating Principle

Absolute Encoders: Scoring High over Incremental Counterparts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Growth Factors and Restraints

Analysis by Product Type: Absolute Optical Encoder Claims

Sizeable Share

EXHIBIT 3: World Optical Encoders Market by Product Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Absolute Encoder,

and Incremental Encoder

Analysis by End-Use Sector: Consumer Electronic Segment

Dominates, while Healthcare to Create New Opportunities

EXHIBIT 4: World Optical Encoders Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics &

Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare, Assembly

Equipment, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific to Post Fastest Growth & Steal

Limelight in Global Optical Encoder Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Optical Encoders Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: Global Optical Encoders Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Machine Health Monitoring Made Easier with Optical Encoders

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Growing Uptake of Industrial Robotics Bodes Well

Rising Footprint of Robotics in Automotive Sector to Underpin

Revenue Growth

EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 10: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Machine Tools: An Established Market for Optical Encoders

EXHIBIT 11: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory:

Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Rising Demand for SMT Equipment Promotes Growth

SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors

Prevailing Trends in the SMT Equipment Domain Influence Market

Prospects

Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors: Key End-Use Segment

EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in

Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 14: Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

EXHIBIT 15: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Encoders Essential for Accurate Positioning in Medical Equipment

Market to Gain from Growing Importance of IoT

EXHIBIT 16: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 17: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Encoders with Advanced Signal Processing Algorithms & Miniature

Designs Seek to Widen the Footprint



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 70

