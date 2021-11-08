Global Optical Encoders Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Encoders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957589/?utm_source=GNW
These devices are commonly used to monitor and control various parameters like position, direction, speed, distance and rate. Optical encoders are widely used in communication equipment, healthcare systems, assembly and robotics equipment, test and measurement equipment, and metalworking equipment. Demand for optical encoders is being propelled by expansion of the printed circuit board market, the miniaturization trend and increasing sales of consumer electronics items. Increasing adoption of sophisticated motion control systems coupled with the need for superior assertion in placement related to surface mount technology also boosts demand in the market. Optical encoders are benefitting from increasing adoption of control systems and automation equipment due to their ability to deliver real-time data, high productivity and high accuracy. Latest IoT-powered optical encoders launched on the market present effective diagnostic systems capable of delivering diagnostic and condition monitoring information.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Encoders estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Absolute Encoder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incremental Encoder segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.1% share of the global Optical Encoders market. Absolute optical encoder segment dominates market share due to increasing adoption of these devices in diverse applications requiring high resolution, accuracy and system reliability. In the recent years, absolute encoders have gained increasing traction in applications related to advanced mechanical systems like industrial automation, robotics automation, computer input devices, rotating radar platforms, controlled stress rheometers and photographic lenses. Incremental encoders are intended to determine the position angle on the basis of incremental calculations, with each position depicting a unique value. These devices are used in various commercial applications and electric consumer items.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $527.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $639.2 Million by 2026
The Optical Encoders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$527.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.22% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$639.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 8.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$704.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a key market, owing to rapid industrialization in developing economies and increasing adoption of sophisticated equipment to save on manufacturing costs. The region is a major hub of electronic component manufacturing and witnessing high demand for optical encoder from manufacturers for specific benefits like enhanced efficiency. The presence of numerous healthcare and manufacturing facilities in the US drives growth in North America region.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- Bourns Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Codechamp SA.
- Dynapar Corporation
- GrayHill Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Renishaw PLC
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens
- TE Connectivity
- Tokyo Sokuteikizai Co., Ltd.
- US Digital
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957589/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into the
Market
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
COVID-19 Presents Breathers for Optical Encoders Market,
despite Production Glitches
An Introduction to Optical Encoders: Using Light to Determine
Accurate Position & Motion of Motors
Classification of Encoders
Operating Principle
Absolute Encoders: Scoring High over Incremental Counterparts
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Major Growth Factors and Restraints
Analysis by Product Type: Absolute Optical Encoder Claims
Sizeable Share
EXHIBIT 3: World Optical Encoders Market by Product Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Absolute Encoder,
and Incremental Encoder
Analysis by End-Use Sector: Consumer Electronic Segment
Dominates, while Healthcare to Create New Opportunities
EXHIBIT 4: World Optical Encoders Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics &
Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare, Assembly
Equipment, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific to Post Fastest Growth & Steal
Limelight in Global Optical Encoder Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Optical Encoders Market by Region (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: Global Optical Encoders Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Machine Health Monitoring Made Easier with Optical Encoders
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025
Growing Uptake of Industrial Robotics Bodes Well
Rising Footprint of Robotics in Automotive Sector to Underpin
Revenue Growth
EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 10: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Machine Tools: An Established Market for Optical Encoders
EXHIBIT 11: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory:
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025
Rising Demand for SMT Equipment Promotes Growth
SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors
Prevailing Trends in the SMT Equipment Domain Influence Market
Prospects
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors: Key End-Use Segment
EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in
Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 14: Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
EXHIBIT 15: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Encoders Essential for Accurate Positioning in Medical Equipment
Market to Gain from Growing Importance of IoT
EXHIBIT 16: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 17: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Encoders with Advanced Signal Processing Algorithms & Miniature
Designs Seek to Widen the Footprint
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Absolute Encoder
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Absolute Encoder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Absolute Encoder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Incremental
Encoder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Incremental Encoder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Incremental Encoder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics &
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics &
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Machine Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Assembly
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Assembly Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Assembly Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Optical Encoders by Product
Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Optical Encoders by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Optical Encoders by Product
Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Optical Encoders by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Optical Encoders by Product
Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Optical Encoders by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental
Encoder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors,
Machine Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Optical Encoders by Product
Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Optical Encoders by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Optical Encoders by Product
Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Absolute
Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Optical Encoders by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental
Encoder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Encoders by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors,
Machine Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine
Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Encoders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental
Encoder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors,
Machine Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Optical Encoders
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools, Healthcare,
Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental
Encoder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
Product Type - Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Encoders by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Absolute Encoder and Incremental Encoder for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Optical
Encoders by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors,
Machine Tools, Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Optical Encoders by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Optical
Encoders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics & Semiconductors, Machine Tools,
Healthcare, Assembly Equipment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 70
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957589/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________