“GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” Strikes a Chord at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World,” opening Nov. 19 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, takes you on a fascinating exploration of the science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world’s most popular instrument.



You will experience and celebrate the many facets of this iconic instrument, from its origin and continued evolution, to the music it creates and the cultural impact it has had. Explore STEAM concepts like sound waves, frequency, mathematical scales, engineering and more through a wide range of hands-on experiences. And get to know some local guitarists through short biographies and imagery featured throughout the exhibition.

The exhibition features more than 60 instruments and explores the cultural and physical history of the guitar—from lutes and ouds to modern, high-tech and experimental instruments. You will learn about the science behind the guitar and discover how it became the cultural icon it is today.

“The guitar crosses many boundaries—from cultures to sounds to physical materials,” Gabriela Chavarria, Ph.D., Denver Museum of Nature & Science vice president of science and exhibition curator says. “Whether you consider yourself a music aficionado, a history buff, a tropical wood connoisseur or simply a curious human, there is something for you in this exhibition, and we’re excited to share it with our communities.”

Don’t miss your chance to strum the world’s largest playable guitar, measuring in at 43.5 feet long and certified by Guinness World Records!

“GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” is a traveling exhibition of The National GUITAR Museum and is included with general admission. For tickets visit dmns.org/guitars.

About the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is the Rocky Mountain Region’s leading resource for informal science education. Our mission is to be a catalyst and ignite the community’s passion for nature and science. The Museum envisions an empowered community that loves, understands and protects our natural world. A variety of engaging exhibits, discussions and activities help Museum visitors celebrate and understand the wonders of Colorado, Earth and the universe. The Museum is located at 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO, 80205. To learn more about the Museum, visit dmns.org or call 303.370.6000. Many of the Museum’s educational programs and exhibits are made possible in part by the citizens of the seven-county metro area through the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). The Museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Connect with the Museum on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The National GUITAR Museum

The National GUITAR Museum, LLC is the first museum in the United States dedicated to the history, evolution, and cultural impact of the guitar. Its Touring Exhibition, “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” has travelled to more than two dozen cities since 2011 and will ultimately become the basis of The National GUITAR Museum in its permanent home. The Museum will utilize advanced technology to create an environment that is engaging, entertaining, and educational for visitors of all ages.

The Museum’s board is comprised of individuals drawn from the music, technology, event, and museum communities. Current advisors include guitar greats Steve Vai, Steve Howe, Tony Iommi, Liona Boyd, Joe Bonamassa, and Ritchie Blackmore. The Executive Director of the Museum is HP Newquist.

