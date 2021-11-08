Huntington Learning Center Expands to Meet Growing Need for Nationwide Academic Support

ORADELL, N.J., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Huntington Learning Center , the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, is experiencing a surge in customer demand and franchise development, leading to increased revenues for locally owned and operated centers nationwide.

"There are several factors that we can attribute to the growth spurt Huntington is currently experiencing. Our ongoing digital transformation is creating new revenue streams for franchisees across the United States, which means we can help more students, more often, through online and in-center programs to build skills, confidence, and motivation. To date, we have helped over one million U.S. students bridge learning gaps and improve test scores.

"Publicly funded programs are another piece that's opening new opportunities for franchisees to integrate into their communities and school districts. Huntington has been awarded multiple school district tutoring and test prep programs through RFP processes across the country, which has and will continue to positively impact students academically, especially after all the school closures during the pandemic," said Anne Huntington Sharma , President of Huntington Learning Center.

During Q3 of this year, Huntington saw a 33% increase in new center inquiries, many of which come from existing owners and operators who want to expand into multi-unit ownership. 2021 Huntington Learning Center projections predict a 45% increase in annual revenues, which will also surpass the pre-pandemic success seen in 2019.

"In 2019 we saw a total of over 2,300 new center inquiries. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have received over 3,500 requests for available markets and expansion opportunities. With the added value of publicly funded opportunities and results of previous academic years coming to light, we anticipate the need will only continue to grow, and Huntington plans to grow to meet the demand," said Bob Scopinich , Chief Financial Officer for Huntington Learning Center.

Huntington has earned top industry recognition for its innovative and proactive approach to combating learning loss for students in the face of COVID-19. Leadership has earned an American Business Award Maverick recognition, NJBIZ Power 50 Education honors, and NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business accolades in recent months. The organization's hybrid learning programs earned a Gold honor from the American Business Awards , and the training rollout for their new operations model was named to Training Magazine's Top 100 list. In addition, Huntington has appeared once again on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 , Franchise Times Top 200+ , Franchise Times Top 400 , and the Franchise Business Review Top 200 lists and was named a 2021 Pandemic Resistant Franchise. Franserve further honored Huntington Learning Center by recognizing the industry as one of their exclusive Fran-tastic 500 franchise businesses.

To learn more about Huntington Learning Center's franchise opportunities, please visit www.HuntingtonHelps.com or call 1-800-CAN-LEARN.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com and for franchising opportunities, visit www.HuntingtonFranchise.com .



