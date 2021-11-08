I-MED Pharma USA Announces Brent Jones as Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent expansion into the United States, I-MED Pharma USA is proud to announce the appointment of Brent Jones to Chief Commercial Officer effective November 1st, 2021. Brent brings a wealth of experience to this role given his many years in leadership positions in both the Marketing and Medical Science fields within the U.S ophthalmic industry. With his results-driven approach, analytical mind and adaptable nature, Brent has built a career on driving multi-million-dollar growth and establishing and solidifying new business through strategic partnership development.

With a Business Administration degree in Finance from Georgia State University, Brent has worked within the ophthalmic space for over 28 years with such companies as Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Bausch & Lomb and ISTA Pharmaceuticals. He is recognized for his keen ability to inspire and motivate others and has focused his career on building credibility and long-term relationships within the ophthalmic industry.

Brent Jones commented, “I’m excited to join I-MED Pharma and bring their over 30 years of innovation and research to the United States. I-MED Pharma USA will provide a complete product portfolio to identify, treat and manage dry eye.”

Philipp Binder, President and Chief Operations Officer of I-MED Pharma stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Brent to I-MED Pharma in this esteemed position. We believe he is the perfect choice to lead us into this new market and we look forward to working with him to make this expansion a great success. Brent brings with him a wealth of experience in strategic planning, budgeting, product launches, key account management and negotiations. We are confident that I-MED Pharma USA will grow and develop into one of the most successful and respected dry eye companies under Brent’s leadership.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma USA is a subsidiary of I-MED Pharma Inc., a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for the management of dry eye disease. A pioneer in the field of artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers, I-MED Pharma’s signature product lines include I-DROP® and I-LID ’N LASH®, which are sold around the world.

I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools, artificial tears , dry eye ointment , ocular hygiene cleansers , punctum plugs , nutritional supplements , therapeutic accessories , as well as the E-Eye IRPL® , a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.us.imedpharma.com.

