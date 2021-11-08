Global Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2027

PLEASANTON CA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllTheResearch Published a new report on “Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Application, by Deployment Mode, by Industry Vertical, by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Rest of the World): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027”provides detailed research analysis with key aspects of the global Cloud Migration Services market which include in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities during forecast period 2021-2027. Each trend is carefully analyzed and provides an extensive analysis of the global Cloud Migration Services industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The global Cloud Migration Services Market size was valued at US$ 8.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ 25.4 Bn.

Various factors security, agility, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility are the factors that propel the growth of cloud migration services market. This helps to elevate the business in terms of productivity, data security and provides economic & operational benefits to the business.

Key Findings:

Based on the Application, infrastructure management segment to be contributed maximum in the total market revenues in 2020 and is expected to rule the market during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, IT and manufacturing industries dominated the market in 2020

Based on deployment mode, public mode and hybrid mode are expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Based on regions, North America held the highest share in 2020, generating nearly more than 30% of the global cloud migration services market.

Competitive landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The Cloud Migration Services market report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cloud Migration Services market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels.

Top Key Players Covered in Cloud Migration Services Market Report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dxc Technology Company

Google Llc

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc

Rivermeadow Software Inc.

Vmware, Inc

Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cloud Migration Services market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Segment Analysis:

Cloud Migration Services Market is broadly segmented into application, deployment, industry vertical and region.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Project Management

Infrastructure Management

Security & Compliance Management

Others

Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Industry vertical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunications

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and expected to increase more during forecast period. This is due to increase in IT sector and technical infrastructure in this region. Moreover, North America is also expected to show significant market growth during forecast period. North America being matured market in adoption of technology due to high IT infrastructure, large enterprises and technical and personnel expertise, is expected to adapt cloud migration services very fast.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Migration Services are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

Further, the Cloud Migration Services market report gives cautious information about the fundamental perspectives, for instance, production plans, buyers, merchants, acquisitions, affiliations, latest affiliations, and various parts that sway the market improvement. It gives information about the reachability of the approaching endeavors and gauge of the advantage incident increases by the associations.

Similarly, the report contains a clear methodology of the insisted data as pie charts, follows, the line follows, and various updates that segregate the barbarous data into sensibly clear cravings to give fast advancement of the nuances to the customer without eating up a lot of their time.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

To analyze global Cloud Migration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Cloud Migration Services market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market, and key regions.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of recent news developments and investments

In June 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud segment of Amazon, has announced the availability of a new services that makes it cost-effective and easier for customers to insert location functionality to their applications, without compromising on user data security or privacy.

In May 2021, TCS to benefit from MNCs migrating to the Cloud. Moving workloads to the cloud stacks is just the start of a multinational company’s digital transformation journey

Banco Sabadell, a private Spanish banking group, announced an agreement for 10-years with IBM public cloud capabilities to adopt a private and hybrid cloud strategy.

