Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market to Reach $754.4 Million by the Year 2026

OCT relies on light waves for capturing high-quality 3D retinal images in a non-invasive manner, enabling medical professionals to study eye conditions. An aging population, growing prevalence of ocular diseases, rapid increase in diabetic population and increasing focus on curbing healthcare expenditures continue to drive the demand for ophthalmic diagnostic equipment. With rise in the average life span, there is an increasing incidence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions which is a natural phenomenon of aging. In addition, lifestyle trends and rising levels of pollution in developed and developing countries have put an ever-increasing number of people at risk of developing potential eye allergies, hypersensitivity to environmental elements such as pollen, dust, and dry eye syndrome among others. A key trend in the space is integration of various devices into single equipment. The ongoing shift to spectral domain OCT technology from time domain OCT is spurring growth in the market. Spectral domain OCT, an advancement in imaging technology enables efficient examination of ocular pathologies. Further infusing growth into the segment is the integration of built in devices such as fundus cameras and OCT scanning laser ophthalmoscopes. Software upgrades in OCT systems are introducing advanced disease-progression analysis featuring greater range in data capture and imaging.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$754.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Conventional OCT Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$667.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld & Integrated Oct Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.6% share of the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology market. Handheld OCT systems are gaining traction in lieu of their affordability and portable design, and also due to their improved capabilities in resolving issues pertaining to image quality and dearth of technological infrastructure, a major reason that hampers adoption of traditional OCT systems. Handheld instruments facilitate screening of large number of patients outside the traditional point-of-care facilities, in relatively much shorter period of time than conventional OCT systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $169.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.9 Million by 2026



The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$96.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$106.4 Million by the year 2027. Growth in developed countries is largely driven by the growing aging population and increasing incidences of refractive error, cataract and glaucoma. Growth in the market is also attributable to technology innovations. In Asia-Pacific region, countries such as India and China offer high growth potential, primarily owing to large population base, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness regarding eye diseases coupled with high diagnosis rates.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact on Ophthalmology Services

EXHIBIT 2: US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs

2019

EXHIBIT 3: US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March -

April 2020

Ophthalmologists Gear Up to Recoup Losses after COVID-19-

Induced Harrowing Phase

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): An Introduction

Outlook: Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Improve Demand

Developing Markets Drive Momentum

Rise in Incidence of Ocular Diseases Drive Demand for OCT Devices

Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-

Related Eye Diseases in the US

EXHIBIT 5: Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage

Breakdown by Number of Cases

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 7: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market: 2020

Recent Industry Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adaptive Optics & OCT Achieve High-Resolution In-Vivo Retinal

Imaging

Enhancing Retinal Imaging Quality

Ongoing Efforts to Improve Imaging

Handheld Devices to Extend Clinical Acceptance of Optical

Coherence Tomography

Handheld OCT Devices Set to Make Big Gains

Advances in OCT Systems for High-Quality Imaging of Anterior

Segment of Eye

OCT Angiography: A Growing Market with High Potential

Intraoperative OCT Gains Importance as Valuable Tool for Image-

Guided Surgical Care

Intraoperative OCT Appears Poised to Transform Surgical

Ophthalmic Care Domain

Growing Incidence of Diabetic Retinopathy Unfolds Significant

Opportunities

OCT Revolutionizes Clinical Management of Diabetic Macular Edema

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Growing Role of OCT in Evaluating Optic Neuropathies Bodes Well

Combo OCT/Fundus Systems Widen Opportunities in Ophthalmology

At-Home OCT Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Integration of OCT in Surgical Microscopy: The Ongoing Trend

OCT Devices Gain Demand as Diagnostic Application of Lasers

Gain Significant Attention

OCT Evolves as an Important Tool in Glaucoma Management

EXHIBIT 10: Global Population with Glaucoma and Age-Related

Macular Degeneration: 2016-2030

Optical Coherence Tomography to Offer Significant Insights into

AMD Progression

Deep Learning Algorithms Step In to Widen the Scope & Span of OCT

Spectral-Domain OCT for Prognostication & Management of Retinal

Pathologies

Rise in Aging Population and Related Eye Diseases Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 12: World 65+ Population (In Million)

EXHIBIT 13: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

