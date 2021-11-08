Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market to Reach $754.4 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957587/?utm_source=GNW
OCT relies on light waves for capturing high-quality 3D retinal images in a non-invasive manner, enabling medical professionals to study eye conditions. An aging population, growing prevalence of ocular diseases, rapid increase in diabetic population and increasing focus on curbing healthcare expenditures continue to drive the demand for ophthalmic diagnostic equipment. With rise in the average life span, there is an increasing incidence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions which is a natural phenomenon of aging. In addition, lifestyle trends and rising levels of pollution in developed and developing countries have put an ever-increasing number of people at risk of developing potential eye allergies, hypersensitivity to environmental elements such as pollen, dust, and dry eye syndrome among others. A key trend in the space is integration of various devices into single equipment. The ongoing shift to spectral domain OCT technology from time domain OCT is spurring growth in the market. Spectral domain OCT, an advancement in imaging technology enables efficient examination of ocular pathologies. Further infusing growth into the segment is the integration of built in devices such as fundus cameras and OCT scanning laser ophthalmoscopes. Software upgrades in OCT systems are introducing advanced disease-progression analysis featuring greater range in data capture and imaging.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$754.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Conventional OCT Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$667.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld & Integrated Oct Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.6% share of the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology market. Handheld OCT systems are gaining traction in lieu of their affordability and portable design, and also due to their improved capabilities in resolving issues pertaining to image quality and dearth of technological infrastructure, a major reason that hampers adoption of traditional OCT systems. Handheld instruments facilitate screening of large number of patients outside the traditional point-of-care facilities, in relatively much shorter period of time than conventional OCT systems.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $169.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.9 Million by 2026
The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$96.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$106.4 Million by the year 2027. Growth in developed countries is largely driven by the growing aging population and increasing incidences of refractive error, cataract and glaucoma. Growth in the market is also attributable to technology innovations. In Asia-Pacific region, countries such as India and China offer high growth potential, primarily owing to large population base, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness regarding eye diseases coupled with high diagnosis rates.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Danaher Corporation
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- Nidek Co., Ltd.
- Optovue, Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact on Ophthalmology Services
EXHIBIT 2: US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs
2019
EXHIBIT 3: US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March -
April 2020
Ophthalmologists Gear Up to Recoup Losses after COVID-19-
Induced Harrowing Phase
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): An Introduction
Outlook: Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Improve Demand
Developing Markets Drive Momentum
Rise in Incidence of Ocular Diseases Drive Demand for OCT Devices
Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics
EXHIBIT 4: Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-
Related Eye Diseases in the US
EXHIBIT 5: Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage
Breakdown by Number of Cases
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 7: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global
Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market: 2020
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adaptive Optics & OCT Achieve High-Resolution In-Vivo Retinal
Imaging
Enhancing Retinal Imaging Quality
Ongoing Efforts to Improve Imaging
Handheld Devices to Extend Clinical Acceptance of Optical
Coherence Tomography
Handheld OCT Devices Set to Make Big Gains
Advances in OCT Systems for High-Quality Imaging of Anterior
Segment of Eye
OCT Angiography: A Growing Market with High Potential
Intraoperative OCT Gains Importance as Valuable Tool for Image-
Guided Surgical Care
Intraoperative OCT Appears Poised to Transform Surgical
Ophthalmic Care Domain
Growing Incidence of Diabetic Retinopathy Unfolds Significant
Opportunities
OCT Revolutionizes Clinical Management of Diabetic Macular Edema
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth
EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
Growing Role of OCT in Evaluating Optic Neuropathies Bodes Well
Combo OCT/Fundus Systems Widen Opportunities in Ophthalmology
At-Home OCT Emerges as New Growth Vertical
Integration of OCT in Surgical Microscopy: The Ongoing Trend
OCT Devices Gain Demand as Diagnostic Application of Lasers
Gain Significant Attention
OCT Evolves as an Important Tool in Glaucoma Management
EXHIBIT 10: Global Population with Glaucoma and Age-Related
Macular Degeneration: 2016-2030
Optical Coherence Tomography to Offer Significant Insights into
AMD Progression
Deep Learning Algorithms Step In to Widen the Scope & Span of OCT
Spectral-Domain OCT for Prognostication & Management of Retinal
Pathologies
Rise in Aging Population and Related Eye Diseases Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 12: World 65+ Population (In Million)
EXHIBIT 13: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in
Select Countries for 2020E
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 26
